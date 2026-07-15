BetMGM Bonus Code GOALTOPGET: Get $1000 Bonuses for England vs Argentina, World Cup Semifinal

Bitter rivals England (+160) and Argentina (+200) meet for the first time since 2005 in the World Cup Semifinal. Before this 3:00pm ET kickoff in Atlanta, use the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET and risk up to $100 for up to $1000 in bonuses over ten days.

BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code Verified: 7/15/2026

Between past geopolitical conflict and controversial World Cup meetings, this has the potential to be a fiery match. After taking down Mexico at the Azteca and surviving Erling Haaland and Norway, England will feel confident it can send the defending champion packing.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code

To get started, go to BetMGM’s website. Otherwise, use the link provided to download the BetMGM mobile application Begin signing up for an account if you are a new user. Go through the sign-up steps, entering your personal details and the BetMGM bonus code GOALTOPGET Finish the registration and be sure to validate your account afterward Next, make your first deposit. Put at least $10 into your account to start Place your first bet on sports, on the same day you open your account, with a stake of up to $100. Your first bet on all ten of the first ten days your account is open qualifies. At the end of the promo period, you’ll receive your stake back for all losing qualifying bets for a maximum of $1000 in bonus bets You may not withdraw bonus bets for cash. Only the earnings from the bonus bets are withdrawable. The bets will also expire after one week if unused.

This offer can be claimed by new users (21+) in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WY

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

Argentina has been on the ropes in all three of its knockout-stage games, and faces its toughest test yet against a talented England side. With a spot in Sunday’s Final on the line, we’ll preview the match and share some of the best bets to consider.

England vs Argentina - 7/15 3:00 PM ET

One win away from its first World Cup Final appearance for 60 years, England (+160) takes on defending champion Argentina (+200) in Atlanta at 3:00pm ET (FOX).

Both teams have faced close calls in the Knockout Stage, progressing despite not playing their best. In England’s case, Harry Kane (+145 to score) and Jude Bellingham (+300 to score) have had some brilliant individual performances.

Bellingham has scored twice in consecutive matches, only the fifth player ever to do so in the knockouts. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi (+138 to score) saw his record nine-game WC scoring streak end in Argentina’s 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland in the Quarters.

It wouldn’t be surprising if any of them get on the scoresheet, as both England and Argentina have looked vulnerable defensively. There’s value in betting on over 2.5 goals (+130).

While England’s performances haven’t been great, Thomas Tuchel has made excellent substitutions recently.

Bukayo Saka (+425 to assist) has assisted two goals as a sub, while Djed Spence (+270 to be carded) and Dan Burn (+240 to be carded) have provided defensive cover.

England’s depth could be the reason the Three Lions advance to the final. Take their -130 odds to do so.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players, or federations.

Full BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions