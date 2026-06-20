bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $365 in Bonuses for Germany vs Ivory Coast

Both teams began the tournament with wins as Julian Nagelsmann watched his side romp to a 7-1 win over Curaçao, while Emerse Fae's side required a 90th-minute goal from Amad Diallo to defeat Ecuador 1-0. Bet $10 with bet365 promo code GOALBET and collect $365 in bonus bets, result be damned.

Check out our expert’s guide to the best World Cup betting sites & apps this summer

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 6/20/2026

Germany are -190 on the moneyline, the draw is at +360, and Ivory Coast are out at +490. The total is 2.5 goals, over at -158 and under at +128. Kai Havertz scored twice as Germany pulled away from Curaçao, with Joshua Kimmich collecting two assists in the process.

Ivory Coast went unbeaten through CAF qualification with eight wins and two draws, putting up 25 goals while not conceding once across those 10 matches.

Use your bet365 promo code to secure $365 in bonus bets after the match

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Jump to bet365's account creation page using the link above If you're on a phone, download the app for your state while you're there Start your registration and work through each field on the sign-up screen Slot GOALBET into the promo code field when it appears Make an opening deposit of at least $10 Fire off a $10 bet on Germany vs Ivory Coast or any other market that interests you Your $365 in bonus bets are added automatically, win or lose

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Germany's xG against Curaçao was 3.91. They created plenty of high-quality chances even before the scoreline ballooned. That said, Ivory Coast are not Curaçao. All 26 players in Fae's squad are making their first World Cup appearance, which perhaps explained some caution against Ecuador. But Amad Diallo came off the bench and won the game anyway. This is a genuinely competitive Group E match. Our soccer expert has some picks for you.

Germany vs Ivory Coast, Group E - 6/20 - 4pm ET, Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Kai Havertz anytime goalscorer (+150) is the lead play here. He scored twice against Curaçao. First, a penalty before halftime. And then a clipped finish in the 88th minute. The Arsenal striker now has four goals in his last three appearances for the national team.

Over 2.5 goals (-158) is steeper than I'd usually want but the math supports it. Germany scored seven last week and their expected goals were nearly four even without Curaçao offering much resistance. Ivory Coast struck the crossbar against Ecuador and created enough chances to have won more comfortably. Both attacks are live.

Florian Wirtz to score or assist (-110) is the value line on the Germany attack. He set up Nmecha's opening goal against Curaçao with a clever one-two and contributed two goals and two assists in the pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland. At near-even money, that involvement rate is underpriced.

Amad Diallo anytime goalscorer (+370) is the dart throw. He wasn't even in the starting lineup against Ecuador, but came on in the 56th minute and scored the winner in the 90th. If Fae plays him from the start here, Diallo is a dangerous option at a number that still reflects his substitute status from last week.

Havertz to score (+150) and Wirtz to score or assist (-110) are the two I'm building around. Germany have the firepower, and those two are in the middle of everything when they do.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

Full bet365 bonus code Terms and Conditions