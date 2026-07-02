bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Spain vs Austria, 2026 World Cup

Spain won Group H without conceding a goal. Austria scraped through Group J, surviving a 3-3 draw with Algeria. The defending European champions are the clear favorites. Bet $10 with bet365 bonus code GOALBET and collect $150 in bonus bets whatever the result.

bet365 Bonus Code

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 7/2/2026

Spain are -950 to qualify, with Austria at +600. The over 2.5 goals including extra time sits at -178, under at +142.

Yamal confirmed he is fit to start 90 minutes. It will be his first confirmed full game after his minutes were carefully managed through the group stage. Nico Williams is out with injury, which shifts more of Spain's attacking load onto Alex Baena, the man who scored the decisive winner against Uruguay.

Lock in your bet365 promo code ahead of Thursday’s knockout match in LA

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

Tap the link above to open bet365's registration page Downloading on mobile? Find the bet365 app for your state before you begin Enter your account details and finish the sign-up flow When the promo code box appears, type GOALBET Add at least $10 to get your account funded Wager $10 on Spain vs Austria or any other market you prefer $150 in bonus bets land in your account the moment that wager settles

*Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. New users only. 21+. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.*

Learn about more about the best World Cup Betting promos this summer with our expert guide

Today's Sports Betting with the bet365 bonus code

Spain has kept a clean sheet in this tournament by suffocating opponents in possession. Austria's answer to that is Rangnick's high press, which gave Argentina problems in the group stage before eventually losing 2-0. This is a genuine tactical chess match underneath the lopsided odds. Our soccer analyst has been watching both squads closely and has his picks set for Thursday afternoon.

Spain vs Austria, Round of 32 - 7/2 - 3pm ET

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (-210) is the lead position. Spain have won nine of 16 all-time meetings with Austria, including a 5-1 win in the last encounter back in 2009, and a 9-0 demolition in a 1999 Euro qualifier. Yamal is confirmed fit to go 90 minutes for the first time this tournament, and a fully unleashed Yamal against an Austrian side he hasn't faced is where the most value lives in this match.

Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goalscorer (-110) is the pick I'm most confident placing. He leads the market at near-even money and has been consistently clinical in front of goal across this tournament. Last time Spain played an Austria team in a competitive context, it was a 4-0 demolition in qualifying back in 2001. The odds suggest the market expects him to find the net, and so do I.

Both teams to score (+110) is the interesting swing. Austria beat Jordan 3-1 and came from 3-2 down against Algeria with seconds remaining. Marko Arnautovic scored against Algeria. This is not a side that goes gentle. Spain hasn't conceded, but they haven't faced a Rangnick press at this level before. At plus money, Austria finding the net at least once is worth a position.

Oyarzabal anytime scorer (-110) is the most confident bet on this card. Yamal to contribute something (-210) is the near-certainty if you want the safe line. Both together point toward a Spain win with goals.

The content is not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with FIFA or any participating teams, players or federations.

Full bet365 bonus code Terms and Conditions