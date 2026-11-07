Arsenal vs Hull City Predictions: Tigers tamed in North London

Hull haven’t won a league game since August but are hard to beat, with just four losses in nine on their return to the top flight.

Best Predictions for Arsenal vs Hull City

Arsenal Moneyline and Both Teams to Score (No) @ -133 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 Goals @ +160 with BetMGM

Declan Rice 1+ Assist @ +300 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Gunners to add to shutout tally

This bet is one way of getting extra value on a home win for the defending champions. Arsenal have kept six shutouts in nine games, allowing only five goals in the Premier League.

Their xGA conceded figure of 7.2 is the lowest in the division. Hull’s xGA tally is the second-lowest in the league (9.1). Arsenal have three consecutive Premier League games without conceding, dispatching Liverpool (1-0), Everton (2-0), and Nottingham Forest (1-0).

Hull’s five ties in nine games showcase that they have been tough to beat this season. They’ll try to frustrate the Gunners for as long as possible, but will surely succumb at some stage. We’re happy to back a home win and a seventh shutout for Arsenal at a 57% implied probability.

Arsenal vs Hull City Bet 1: Arsenal Moneyline and Both Teams to Score (No) @ -133 with BetMGM

Expect a low-scoring contest

Arsenal’s first nine games of the 2026-27 Premier League season have yielded 19 goals, or 2.11 goals per game. Hull’s games have delivered 21 goals, so neither side regularly plays in games that breach the over 2.5 goals line.

The hosts concede 0.6 goals per game, which is comfortably the best defensive record in the division. Hull average only 3.4 shots on target per game, the third-lowest in the Premier League, not a surprise for a newly promoted outfit.

Both of Hull’s 2-2 ties came on home soil, in matchups against Ipswich and Everton, where they were expected to compete. Two goals or less looks like the value bet from today’s Arsenal vs Hull City predictions, at a 38% implied probability.

Arsenal vs Hull City Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ +160 with BetMGM

Rice to hold the midfield for an assist

Arsenal’s Declan Rice has reached a new level of attacking output in the first few months of this season. He already has five assists in nine league games and has created 17 chances and four big chances, both club highs.

Rice sits in the 92nd percentile for chances created among other Premier League midfielders. His expected assists figure of 2.00 is some way below his actual tally of five assists, but some of that is down to the manner of chances he is creating.

Passing and chance creation volume won’t be an issue against the Tigers. Hull’s average possession figure of 31.4% suggests that Arsenal will have a lot of opportunities to make plays in the final third. With Saka sidelined, the onus falls largely on Rice to take set pieces. Him creating a goal looks like good value at a 25% implied probability, based on the data.

Arsenal vs Hull City Bet 3: Declan Rice 1+ Assist @ +300 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Havertz, Tzolis

Arsenal welcome newly promoted Hull City to the Emirates this weekend, with the Gunners looking to maintain top spot.

Mikel Arteta’s men have eight wins from nine games, with the defending champions sitting on 24 points. The Gunners’ narrow 1-0 win at Liverpool last Sunday was an important one for them and their first in the league at Anfield for over a decade. They stood up to the test against Andoni Iraola’s men and recorded a third consecutive shutout.

Arsenal have six shutouts so far this term, more than any other Premier League club. Their xGA figure stands at just 7.2. Kai Havertz leads the way as Arsenal’s leading scorer with three goals. Bukayo Saka (quad) is out until next month, while William Saliba and the suspended Max Dowman miss out.

Hull City sit 11th on 11 points, with five ties in their first nine games. Sergej Jakirovic’s Tigers have a rigid defensive setup that makes them hard to break down. They tied again last weekend, this time against Ipswich Town, ending 2-2 despite them conceding first.

Mohamed Belloumi has impressed in attack but Hull’s mid-table place is built on a fairly solid defense. They also have the third-best shutout record with three this season. Matt Crooks misses the trip to North London after picking up a fifth yellow card against the Tractor Boys.

Probable lineups for Arsenal vs Hull City

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimaraes, Rice, Odegaard, Madueke, Tzolis, Havertz

Hull City expected lineup: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Iroegbunam, Belloumi, Giles, Slater, McBurnie, Stroud