Newcastle vs Tottenham Predictions: The champions to reign supreme

Our betting expert expects another entertaining match from these two teams, and the hosts to secure a narrow victory.

Best Predictions for Newcastle vs Tottenham

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals @ -145

1x2 - Newcastle Moneyline @ -135

Anytime goalscorer - Nick Woltemade @ +130

Goals are almost guaranteed

This fixture tends to feature many goals. Spurs are the joint-top scorers in the Premier League with 17 goals, alongside Chelsea. Away from home, they netted 12 goals in five games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have an average of one goal per match in the league, but they have been more fluent in this competition. The Magpies scored four goals against Bradford City in the previous round, just as they did away to Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise.

Each of their last three games featured more than two goals. Only three of their last 10 outings produced fewer than three goals. Four of Spurs’ last five games saw the goal count exceed two.

Furthermore, each of the last nine competitive head-to-heads between the clubs produced more than two goals. The last head-to-head to end with fewer than three goals was in 2020.

Recent domination by the hosts

St James’ Park at night is a hostile environment for any visiting club. Despite Tottenham’s generally good form, visiting Tyneside has not brought joy for them.

Each of the last three meetings between Eddie Howe’s men and the Lilywhites ended with victory for the hosts. It must be noted that Tottenham will be missing several first-team players, including Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero, and Destiny Udogie.

With that long list of crucial players out, Howe’s charges could secure a narrow victory here and protect their status as current League Cup champions. Newcastle’s only home defeats this season came against Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal.

Having beaten Spurs twice last season, the home side is likely to advance to the next round on Wednesday.

Woltemade’s height advantage

While many players could score on Wednesday night, one particular player is very likely to find the net. Nick Woltemade started life off at Newcastle in fine fashion. The German striker is on a run of five goals in eight appearances for both club and country.

Woltemade’s height could be a factor in this fixture, especially during set pieces. In all their matches this term, Spurs lost 172 aerial duels compared to the 148 they won. The forward’s height will be a huge advantage for him against a defence without its captain, making him a strong candidate to score.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Newcastle 3-2 Tottenham

Goalscorers Prediction - Newcastle: Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Tottenham: Mohamed Kudus, Brennan Johnson

The current Carabao Cup champions face their most difficult test of their defence this week as they host Tottenham. This match is expected to be exciting for everyone to watch, especially for neutral fans.

The Magpies have been handling the challenge of competing in multiple tournaments well so far. Last weekend, they displayed their determination when they beat Fulham at home, thanks to a goal from Bruno Guimaraes in the 90th minute.

It’s worth noting that the Geordies are in the Champions League this season. They have shown their ability to compete with Europe’s elite, beating Benfica and Jose Mourinho 3-0 last week. The champions will be ready to face Spurs.

So far, Tottenham have had an inconsistent campaign. However, their excellent away form was highlighted by an impressive 3-0 win against Everton on Sunday. The result moved them up to third place, just five points behind their neighbours, Arsenal.

However, Spurs fans will be hoping for another piece of silverware, as Ange Postecoglou led them to the Europa League title last term. The League Cup is a realistic opportunity for the Lillywhites to win back-to-back trophies.

Probable lineups for Newcastle vs Tottenham

Newcastle expected lineup: Ramsdale, Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Miley, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Tottenham expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence, Palhina, Bentacur, Johnson, Kudus, Tel