NBA Finals 2025 Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for Pacers-Thunder Game 7 with BetMGM

The Game 7 early moneyline has the OKC Thunder at -350 (Indiana is +280), giving +8.5 to the Pacers on the spread, with the over/under estimate at 214.5. ABC is televising the games, with streaming by Fubo, SlingTV and Hulu+ Live TV.

NBA Finals Game Lines: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:00 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 22, 2025

There’s plenty of action left for Game 7 in the series, including the moneyline, parlays, and prop bets.

Some of the available lines and leaders:

Moneyline Game 7: - 350 Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers +280. The oddsmakers have been on OKC’s side for most of the series, so why change now? The series has gone back and forth so much that it’s impossible to say it won’t happen again

Spread: OKC is giving -8.5 to Indiana. If they can hit from 3 like they did in Game 6, that looks like a real bargain.

Over/under: Now at 214.5, down from 230.5 in the opener. By far the lowest of the series, and reflects that do-or-die nature of a Game 7. The sneakers will surely be squeaking on the floor for this one.

NBA Finals Tips, Picks and Predictions:

NBA Finals MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is -235, Jalen Williams is +1000 for OKC. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton is +1300, Pascal Siakim is +325. It’s hard to believe if the Pacers win that the trophy won’t go to Haliburton. SGA is a slam dunk if OKC wins. But he was absolutely mugged by the Pacers defense in Game 6 and had 8 turnovers, with his teammates having 21 total.

Winning margin: The Pacers by 1-5 points is +600, the Thunder is +450 by the same margin. The Thunder by 6-10 is +450, Pacers are +1000. It would be a major upset if this Game 7 isn’t tight, but the teams have been so in-and-out during the series that anything is possible. A Pacers blowout by 11-15 is +1800, OKC is +450 for the same margin.

Game to Go Into Overtime: “Yes” is 1350, “No” is -5000.

Final Score: “Odd” is -118, “Even” is +100.

NBA Finals Preview

The beautiful thing about sports is you just never know to a certainty who will win.

The Indiana Pacers proved that axiom once again in Game 6, winning 108-91. Raise your hand if you predicted they’d do it with a blowout.

Sure, they were playing at home, but they had just been pasted in Game 5, and their offense’s leader, Tyrese Haliburton, had a calf injury that severely limited his effectiveness. There was even talk that he might miss Game 6. But he vowed to play, and play he did, scoring 14 points with 5 assists.

He had help from power forward Pascal Siakim (16 points and 13 rebounds), Andrew Nembhard with 17 with a very high percentage, and Obi Toppin, who chipped in 20 with 6 rebounds.

The Pacers started slowly, but soon began lighting it up from 3, and Haliburton looked like he wasn’t that bothered by whatever ailment his calf conjured. Indiana just kept punching, hitting from 3 and widening the lead to 30 at the end of the third quarter. That sent the OKC starters to the bench to start the fourth quarter.

Now OKC must be the ones looking in the mirror and questioning whether they are ready to seize the day. They’ve bounced back in this series several times, as has Indiana, and now it’s anyone’s game. It’s the first Game 7 since 2016 in the NBA Finals.

“I got a couple days now to take care of it and get it right,” said Haliburton of his injury after the game. He said his calf was feeling “all right, all right.” He added, “We believe.”

