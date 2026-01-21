Marseille vs Liverpool Predictions: Stalemates to haunt the Reds

Our betting expert expects Marseille to capitalize on home advantage and avoid defeat against a team struggling for consistency.

Best Predictions for Marseille vs Liverpool

BTTS - Yes @ -185

Double chance - Marseille/ Tie @ -120

Anytime goalscorer - Amine Gouiri @ +250

Similar UCL records

Both teams scored 11 goals in six outings and conceded eight in that sequence of Champions League games. Their records indicate that their attack and defence are quite similar.

However, recent history shows that the hosts have dominated their opponents. De Zerbi’s charges netted 22 goals across their previous five outings. This equates to an average of 4.4 goals per game, which means they will challenge Liverpool’s defence.

In contrast, the Reds have scored seven goals in their last five games. However, Mohamed Salah wasn’t available for those fixtures. Additionally, three of Liverpool’s last four games saw both teams score.

Four of Marseille’s six Champions League matches also saw goals at both ends. Since both sides are eager to improve their goal difference, an end-to-end game is expected, with a focus on attack.

Marseille vs Liverpool Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -185

The hosts poised to challenge the visitors

The hosts registered back-to-back Champions League victories, which should increase their confidence ahead of this one. Additionally, they were successful against English opposition in the form of Newcastle United, who they hosted back in late November.

OM have also been decent recently, winning their last two competitive fixtures and drawing one with Paris-Saint Germain in regulation time. As a result, they shouldn’t be deterred by the visit of the Reds.

Liverpool’s struggle for form is quite evident. They only managed a win against Barnsley in the FA Cup this year. Slot’s men have drawn four of their last five outings, which will concern the travelling support.

The visitors have won the last three Champions League head-to-heads, but their most recent meeting was in 2008. The hosts are a different prospect today, so they should challenge the English champions and avoid defeat on Wednesday night.

Marseille vs Liverpool Prediction 2: Double chance - Marseille/ Tie @ -120

Triumphant return from injury

Wednesday’s encounter should feature several potential goalscorers who will be eager to get onto the scoresheet. Mo Salah should return to the Liverpool lineup, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang understands what it takes to breach the Reds’ defence.

However, Marseille’s Amine Gouiri has recovered from injury and hit the ground running. The Algerian forward had a lengthy layoff from October last year, but returned to action in early 2026.

Gouiri scored three goals and registered one assist in his last three club appearances. De Zerbi chose him to lead the line in the last few games, and he met his manager’s expectations. If OM are to get on the scoresheet in this fixture, Gouiri is the one who will take them there.

Marseille vs Liverpool Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Amine Gouiri @ +250

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Marseille 2-1 Liverpool

Marseille 2-1 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Marseille: Amine Gouiri, Mason Greenwood; Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike

Currently occupying 16th place in the Champions League table, Olympique Marseille will be eager to make greater strides towards the knockout stages. The Ligue 1 side have won and lost three times across their six UCL fixtures this season.

They’ll hope to capitalise on playing in front of their home fans at the Stade Velodrome on Wednesday night. Victory could move them closer to automatic qualification for the last 16. However, it’s more likely that they’ll have to settle for the additional tie.

OM have lost significant ground in the race for the Ligue 1 title, and are currently eight points behind leaders Lens. However, Roberto De Zerbi’s men can attempt to go deep in this competition, but they will require a positive result on Matchday 7.

Liverpool are close to automatic qualification for the last 16, which means they can’t afford to lose any more points at this stage. The Reds have already overcome a poor patch of form earlier in the season, but a second wave seems to be upon them.

This run isn’t as poor as late last year, but Arne Slot’s men are struggling for consistency. They’re winless in their last four Premier League matches, having drawn all of them to sit 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

However, the Merseysiders are surprisingly still fourth and on course to qualify for this competition again. The visitors can’t afford any more poor results, if they want to avoid playing an additional tie.

Probable lineups for Marseille vs Liverpool

Marseille expected lineup: Rulli, Murillo, Balerdi, Medina, Weah, Nadir, Hojberg, Emerson, Greenwood, Traore, Gouiri

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike