Manchester United vs Manchester City Predictions: Pep’s men to prevail

Michael Carrick prepares to take charge as interim Manchester United manager for the first time against Pep Guardiola’s City at Old Trafford.

Best Predictions for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester City Moneyline @ -110 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ +145 with bet365

Antoine Semenyo to score or assist @ +188 with bet365

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2026

Guardiola’s men in rampant form

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Manchester City have now won five of their last six away games in all competitions. Their cup demolition of Exeter was impressive, but their solid EFL Cup semi-final first-leg win at Newcastle was even better. Newcastle had won 11 of their last 13 games at St James’ Park, yet City kept them at arm’s length for most of the contest.

Guardiola’s men have shown they can thrive in intense atmospheres. Old Trafford is bound to be rocking on Saturday lunchtime.

City are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions, and United are on a four-game winless streak. That’s why backing the visitors seems like a smart play. United have won only two of their last ten home games against City in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction 1: Manchester City Moneyline @ -110 with bet365

Value on two goals or fewer

Eight of the last ten meetings between United and City have featured three or more goals. However, there appears to be value in the Under 2.5 Goals market this weekend. Three of United’s last four home EPL games have ended with two or fewer goals scored.

Meanwhile, four of City’s last five games have also ended in Under 2.5 Goals wins. City have averaged fewer than one goal conceded per game this season. Despite their makeshift central defence, they have been dynamic and powerful at the back in recent weeks.

Looking back further at the history books, 44% of the last 50 Manchester derbies have finished with two or fewer goals scored. Yet, the betting markets price the probability at just 40% this weekend, so there is clear value.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +145 with bet365

Another goal contribution for Semenyo

It has been a wonderful start to life at Manchester City for the new signing, Antoine Semenyo. The former AFC Bournemouth powerhouse has scored two times in his opening two games. The Ghanaian international scored one and set up another in City’s 10-1 FA Cup win over Exeter. He then scored City’s opening goal in their 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final first leg win at Newcastle.

Semenyo has 13 goal contributions in 20 EPL appearances so far in 2025/26. In all competitions, he has 16 goal contributions in 23 games at a strike rate of 69.60%.

Yet, the betting markets believe he only has a 51.28% chance of scoring or assisting in this weekend’s Manchester derby. Should he come through the Newcastle game unscathed, this will be the pure value bet.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction 3: Antoine Semenyo to score or assist @ +188 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City

Goalscorers prediction – Manchester United: N/A – Manchester City: Haaland, Semenyo

Manchester City travel to Old Trafford. They are set to face a new-look Manchester United under the management of new interim boss Michael Carrick.

United took the bold decision to fire Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese boss failed to make his signature 3-4-3 system work with the Red Devils. Although Darren Fletcher has deputised in recent games, Carrick has been recruited to lead the team for the remainder of the season.

It’s not all doom and gloom for United. They currently sit seventh, but only three points shy of fourth-placed Liverpool. A positive result against City could reignite their Champions League qualification hopes. Although they’ve only won one of their last six EPL games, they’ve also lost just one of those fixtures. This suggests they’ve been hard to beat despite not dominating sides.

City have drawn their last three EPL games, allowing Arsenal to extend their lead at the summit to six points. Pep Guardiola’s men are the division’s leading scorers, with 45 goals scored in 21 games. They’ve added fresh firepower to their front line in the shape of Antoine Semenyo. He has scored two goals in his first two games since joining from AFC Bournemouth.

With such an abundance of attacking riches at City’s disposal, it’s no surprise they’ve started games on the front foot of late. They’ve scored first in eight of their last nine matches. If they do so on Saturday lunchtime, it will be difficult for United to find a way back into the contest.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Shaw, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Ugarte, Casemiro, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo, Sesko

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, O’Reilly, Ake, Khusanov, Rodri, Cherki, Silva, Foden, Semenyo, Haaland