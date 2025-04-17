Get three Manchester United vs Lyon predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Thursday’s 3:00pm EDT Europa League clash (04/17).

Manchester United vs Lyon Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Lyon

Lyon to win @ +350 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -163 with bet365

Second half (Half With Most Goals) @ +105 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM & bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

United to be Knocked Out on Home Soil

Given how the first leg played out, it’s staggering to see the betting markets have given Lyon a 22.22% chance of winning the second leg.

Lyon were two goals ahead and largely in control of the first leg, before a late rally from United. United’s league form must surely affect their morale going into this contest too. Players and fans know winning the Europa League is their only chance of playing in European competition again next season.

That pressure weighed heavily on the United side for most of the first leg, and it’ll weigh heavier in front of their own fans. United have won only six of their 16 home league games this season, so Old Trafford is by no means the fortress it once was either. Backing Lyon to win in 90 minutes at these odds seems to be the clear value play from our trio of Manchester United vs Lyon predictions.

Manchester United vs Lyon Bet 1: Lyon to win @ +350 with BetMGM

Red Devils to Find the Net

Ruben Amorim’s United team have plenty of faults, but they don’t struggle to score in the Europa League. In fact, they haven’t failed to score in any of their Europa League games this campaign.

Lyon have only failed to score in two of their 11 Europa League games. Meanwhile, 82% of United’s games in the competition have also seen both teams score.

United even conceded goals against the likes of Viktoria Plzen and Glasgow Rangers, two sides that are surely inferior to Lyon.

Manchester United vs Lyon Bet 2: Both teams to score @ -163 with bet365

Second Half Goal Action Anticipated

Looking at the data for Lyon and United’s 24/25 Europa League campaigns, 64% of Lyon’s goals scored have arrived in the second half. Meanwhile, 65% of United’s goals scored have also come in the second period.

Lyon have also conceded just three of their 11 goals in the Europa League during the first 45 minutes. All of this points to Fonseca’s men building their way into games before taking charge in the second half.

With the tie hanging in the balance, the opening half at Old Trafford is sure to be cagey. When you combine this with the above data, there’s surely more than a 50% chance that we’ll see more goals in the second half than the first.

Manchester United vs Lyon Bet 3: Second half (Half With Most Goals) @ +105 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United bravely fought back from two goals down to level their Europa League first leg with Lyon last week. It sets up an exciting second leg back at Old Trafford, where Ruben Amorim’s men have a chance at making the last four.

United’s preparations for the second leg could hardly have gone any worse. They were soundly beaten 4-1 at Newcastle on Sunday, with stand-in goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, making a glaring error for the Magpies’ fourth goal. Bayindir deputised for Andre Onana, who was dropped after his error-strewn display in the first leg in Lyon.

Amorim now has a big decision to make on his starting keeper for the second leg. United are without a win in three Premier League games and are still in with a chance of finishing fourth bottom, with 17th-placed West Ham only three points behind them.

Second leg preparations for Paolo Fonseca’s Lyon could hardly have been more different, with L’OL winning 3-1 at Auxerre in their latest Ligue 1 game. The win moved them to within two points of second-placed AS Monaco.

Lyon have lost just once in the Europa League this season and have won seven of their last nine Ligue 1 games. This form has put L’OL back into Champions League qualification contention for next season, even if they don’t win this year’s Europa League.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Lyon

Manchester United Expected Lineup: Onana; Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Dalot, Dorgu, Ugarte, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund

Lyon Expected Lineup: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Tagliafico, Niakhite, Mata, Veretout, Akouokou, Tolisso, Almada, Mikautadze, Cherki