Manchester United vs Everton Predictions: Mbeumo to sink the Toffees

Manchester United vs Everton Predictions - 3 pm ET 11/24

Man Utd to win @ -134

Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ +140

Over 2.5 goals @ -130

Best Predictions Manchester United vs Everton

Red Devils to clinch fifth consecutive home win

While United did not play at their best against Spurs in their last match, Matthijs de Ligt’s 96th-minute goal saved a point late in the match. That was crucial for keeping their momentum strong.

The Red Devils have been particularly impressive at home, having won each of their last four fixtures at Old Trafford. They averaged 2.75 goals per game over that period.

The underlying data also points to genuine improvements in this Man Utd team. Their xGD of +5.3 at home is the third-best record in the Premier League. They’ve created more xG than their opponents in every home match so far this term.

Aside from a 3-2 win at bottom club Wolves, Everton have only secured one point from four away games this season. They’ve also lost their last four away matches at Old Trafford. They’re likely to leave without any points again on Monday night.

Mbeumo’s hot streak to continue

Man Utd invested heavily in a new forward line in the summer. While Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha have made relatively slow starts, Bryan Mbeumo has been a success.

The ex-Brentford star has scored six goals in 12 appearances for his new club in all competitions. That includes four goals in his last four Premier League appearances. He only played once for Cameroon during the international break and should be fully refreshed ahead of this game.

Before this round of fixtures, only three players could better Mbeumo’s total of 26 shots in the 2025/26 Premier League. He’s getting into lots of shooting positions, and has found the net with 53.8% of his attempts.

With Sesko an injury concern, the 26-year-old may again operate as the central striker. He is at good value to score anytime with an implied probability of 43.5%.

Goals to flow at Old Trafford

There are still some defensive flaws in this Man Utd side. They’ve allowed 16.4 xG this season, which is the third-worst record in the Premier League. That has contributed to some entertaining encounters, with 73% of their matches producing at least three goals.

Everton are a more conservative side under Moyes. However, they’ve added a bit more creativity to their squad this season, with Jack Grealish setting up four Premier League goals. That’s the joint-best record in the league after 11 matchdays.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another talented ball-playing midfielder, while winger Iliman Ndiaye has chipped in with four goals. They have enough quality in their ranks to test a fragile home defence.

That suggests another relatively high-scoring contest involving the Red Devils. Over 2.5 goals can be backed with an implied probability of 58.1%.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Man Utd 2-1 Everton

Goalscorers prediction - Man Utd: Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes - Everton: Iliman Ndiaye

Man Utd are enjoying a better season under Ruben Amorim, and they’re unbeaten in five matches ahead of this match.

Their last two fixtures have resulted in 2-2 draws on the road against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham. This will be their first home game since their 4-2 victory over Brighton one month ago.

Everton, led by David Moyes, also appears to be moving in a positive direction.

They beat Fulham 2-0 at home just before the international break, ending a disappointing run of just one win in seven league games for the Merseyside club.

Probable lineups for Man Utd vs Everton

Man Utd expected lineup: Lammens, Shaw, Maguire, De Ligt, Dorgu, Fernandes, Casemiro, Mazraoui, Cunha, Diallo, Mbeumo

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Keane, Garner, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Grealish, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry