Manchester United vs Bournemouth Predictions: Crucial win for Amorim

Bournemouth have an average of just 0.71 points per away game so far this season. United could secure a top four spot in the EPL if they win.

Best Predictions for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Manchester United Moneyline @ -120

Over 3.5 goals @ +135

Antoine Semenyo to Score or Assist @ +160

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim the BetMGM promo offer to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our experts guide to the sports bonuses

Check out our expert’s guide to the best sports betting sites in the US

Backing United to get the job done

Given Bournemouth’s recent away problems and Manchester United’s improving home record, a home win is the most likely outcome.

United have lost their last two home games against Bournemouth by a 3-0 margin. However, they are more formidable in the final third this season. With the likes of Mbeumo and Cunha, who is fit again, they will be able to hurt the Cherries on transitions.

Backing United at an odds-on price is something many have avoided in recent years. However, their home form and Bournemouth’s fragility away from Dorset suggest it’s worth backing.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction 1: Manchester United Moneyline@ -120

Four or more goals expected

Six of the last seven AFC Bournemouth away games have featured four or more goals. They currently concede an average of 2.71 goals per away game and score 1.57 goals per away game.

Manchester United's current average for goals per home game is 1.71. Meanwhile, they are underperforming their 2.02 xG per home game.

Therefore, the chance to back four or more goals at a probability of just 42.19% is really surprising. However, this percentage should be much closer to a coin flip.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction 2: Over 3.5 goals @ +135

Semenyo will be the in-form forward at Old Trafford

Antoine Semenyo is currently one of the most talked-about forwards in the Premier League. The 25-year-old Bournemouth frontman has nine goal contributions in 14 EPL appearances so far this season.

Semenyo has a 64.28% strike rate for goal contributions per game this season. Yet the betting markets indicate he has only a 46.51% chance of scoring or assisting on Monday night. If Bournemouth are to get on the scoresheet, it’s highly likely that Semenyo will be involved somehow.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction 3: Antoine Semenyo to Score or Assist@ +160

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Manchester United 3-1 Bournemouth

Goalscorers prediction – Manchester United: Mbeumo, Mount, Fernandes – Bournemouth: Semenyo

Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Monday night to host an AFC Bournemouth side that’s struggling away from home.

Ruben Amorim’s men have been frustrated in their last two home league games. The Red Devils lost 1-0 to ten-man Everton, followed by a 1-1 draw with West Ham United, with the Hammers scoring a late goal to even the score.

Nevertheless, United have averaged 1.86 points per home game this season. Old Trafford is showing signs of its former glory once again. Strangely, United have only scored first in 29% of home games, though, so they’ve often had to show grit to come back from a goal down to win.

AFC Bournemouth have suffered heavy defeats in their last three away games. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of newly promoted Sunderland. Prior to this, they had been dominated 4-0 at Aston Villa and 3-1 at Manchester City.

Andoni Iraola’s men have an average of just 0.71 points per away game so far this season. Yet, their games have been very entertaining. The Cherries’ away games have featured 4.29 goals per game so far this campaign.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Mazraoui, Shaw, de Ligt, Dalot, Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo, Zirkzee

AFC Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Truffert, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Adams, Scott, Jimenez, Semenyo, Tavernier, Evanilson