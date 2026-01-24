Manchester City vs Wolves Predictions: Rare clean sheet expected

Wolves are on a four-game unbeaten streak, but the trip to the Etihad will still seem daunting as City continue to adjust their squad in January.

Best predictions for Manchester City vs Wolves

Man City to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (1st Half Multi Scores) @-111 with bet365

Both Teams to Score (No) @-106 with bet365

Erling Haaland (1st goalscorer) @+187 with bet365

Hosts to secure a first-half lead

City have scored first in eight of their last ten EPL meetings with Wolves. They’ve also led at halftime in 75% of their last eight contests. That’s why we’ve looked into the 1st Half Multi Scores market, covering a few potential score outcomes at the interval.

Wolves have managed just one first-half goal away from home all season. So, we’re confident City will keep a clean sheet in the opening 45 minutes and score the first goal.

Also, they have a chance to score two or three first-half goals. At their free-flowing best, City can be lethal in 10-15-minute intervals. We’ve backed this eventuality, as well as City edging in front with a one-goal margin at the break.

The betting markets suggest there is only a 52.63% chance of the hosts leading by one to three goals with a clean sheet. City’s clean sheet strike rate in the first half of home matches is 82%. That’s why this is the best value bet from this trio of Manchester City vs Wolves predictions.

Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction 1: Man City to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (1st Half Multi Scores) @-111 with bet365

City to record a rare clean sheet

Although Manchester City’s defence has been decidedly shaky in recent weeks, they are unlikely to struggle this weekend. After all, Wolves have scored only 15 times in 22 EPL games. They’ve averaged 0.45 goals scored per away game, half that of their output at home (0.91).

Additionally, City’s defensive record at the Etihad is much stronger than their away record. They’ve conceded just 0.73 goals per home game and 1.18 goals per game on the road.

Both teams have scored in 45% of City’s home games this season. That’s why it’s surprising to be able to bet against both teams scoring this weekend at a probability of 52.63%. As a result, the likelihood of both sides scoring at 47.37%.

It’s uncertain why the markets suggest that this game has an above-average chance of both sides finding the net. With Marc Guehi likely to make his debut and Wolves’ inept forward line, Guardiola’s men are likely to keep a clean sheet.

Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction 2: Both Teams to Score (No) @-106 with bet365

Value on Haaland to find the net first

Erling Haaland has scored 20 goals in 22 Premier League appearances so far this season. That’s why it’s not surprising that he is at low odds to score anytime. However, there is still value in backing him to score first.

In fact, Haaland has scored first in 40.9% of his 22 appearances in City colours through 2025/26. Yet the betting markets indicate there is only a 34.48% chance of him scoring first against bottom club Wolves.

This seems surprisingly low, with this bet containing at least 5% of value. It’s also worth noting Haaland’s immense goalscoring record of ten goals across six EPL meetings against Wolves. Moreover, he scored a brace on the opening day of the season when City won 4-0 at Molineux.

Manchester City vs Wolves Prediction 3: Erling Haaland (1st goalscorer) @+187 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Man City 3-0 Wolves

– Man City 3-0 Wolves Goalscorers prediction – Man City: Haaland x2, Cherki – Wolves: N/A

Pep Guardiola’s men went through a disappointing week. They were deservedly beaten by city rivals, Manchester United, last Sunday. After that, they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League. Guardiola’s long-term future is once again uncertain, but the Spaniard remains in charge this weekend.

Although they are winless in four EPL matches, City are still just seven points shy of leaders Arsenal. They remain the league’s top scorers, while their defensive record is still the second-best in the division.

Meanwhile, Wolves are on a rare four-game unbeaten run. They secured eight points after one win and three draws, but they are still 14 points adrift of potential safety.

Rob Edwards’ men have conceded 41 goals in 22 games, at an average of almost two per game. Their goalscoring record is the most concerning statistic, with an average of just 0.68 goals scored per game.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Wolves

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, O’Reilly, Nunes, Guehi, Khusanov, Rodri, Doku, Reijnders, Foden, Semenyo, Haaland

Wolverhampton Wanderers expected lineup: Sa, Mosquera, Krejci, Agbadou, Tchatchoua, Bueno, Mane, Andre, Gomes, Arokodare, Hwang