Man City vs Everton Predictions: Toffees to toil without Grealish

With Jack Grealish unable to face his parent club, Everton travel to Man City without their main match-winner. This is likely to be pivotal.

Best Predictions for Man City vs Everton

Man City -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -108 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Erling Haaland first goalscorer @ -150 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Two-goal winning margin for City

It’s difficult to see Everton getting any joy at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. The absence of Grealish is a major blow for Moyes’ men. He has been their main creative force and the primary point of difference between the Toffees this season and last.

We shouldn’t underestimate the improvements made by City either. Donnarumma appears to be an inspired signing in goal, while Rodri’s return considerably improves the spine of the team. Brentford have scored just as many goals as Everton this season and were restricted to just one shot on target.

With Haaland fit and firing, coupled with Everton’s weakened side, a home win by a two-goal margin or better seems fair. Surprisingly, the betting markets believe there is less than a 50% chance of this happening. That’s why this bet is the value play among our trio of Man City vs Everton predictions.

Man City vs Everton Prediction 1: Man City -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -108 with bet365

A historically low-scoring fixture

Five of the last seven meetings between City and Everton have seen two or fewer goals scored, including the last three at the Etihad.

With Everton devoid of their main creative outlet for this game, it’s hard to see them troubling City’s backline too much. Without Grealish, Moyes may have to adopt a more defensive-minded starting XI. Frustrating and containing Guardiola’s men is likely to be the only route to a point or three for Everton this weekend.

That’s why we’re surprised to see the betting markets give only a 47.62% chance of under 2.5 goals occurring on Saturday. Based on the head-to-head data and Everton averaging only one goal conceded per game this season, it’s the sensible play here.

Man City vs Everton Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +110 with bet365

Haaland should be fit and raring to go

Haaland played in Norway’s 5-0 thrashing of Israel in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday. However, he was rested for his country’s friendly with New Zealand on Tuesday night. Haaland was allowed to return to City early this week, which gave him ample preparation to terrorise Everton on Saturday.

His strike rate so far this Premier League season is a staggering 150%. The 25-year-old’s probability to score first against Everton is just 28.57%. When you consider his form and sharpness, this looks like another easy decision to back him to open the scoring.

Haaland has scored four goals in four games against Everton during his time as a City player. He notched a brace in City’s 2-0 home win over the Toffees in 2023/24, and we can envisage a similar outcome this weekend.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Manchester City return from the international break to host an Everton side that have made their best start to a season in five years.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won three of their last four Premier League games, which has moved them to within three points of the summit. They are the league’s top scorers, with 15 goals in seven games and average fewer than one goal conceded per game. This coincides with the return to full fitness of holding midfielder Rodri.

City talisman, Erling Haaland, has also been in unstoppable form so far this term. The Norwegian has netted nine goals in six appearances. Haaland’s return to top form, coupled with the stability of Rodri and new keeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, makes City title contenders again.

Although City sit fifth and within striking distance of top spot, Everton are only two points shy of them at present. The Toffees have started the new campaign in positive fashion, aided largely by the presence of mercurial winger Jack Grealish. The Manchester City wide man is on a season-long loan at Everton but will be unable to face his parent club this weekend.

Grealish’s absence will leave a serious void for David Moyes to fill. Grealish’s five goal contributions in seven games mean he’s played a part in 55% of Everton’s goals scored so far this season. Dwight McNeil is Grealish’s obvious deputy, with the 25-year-old scoring four goals in 21 appearances last season.

Probable lineups for Man City vs Everton

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, O’Reilly, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bobb, Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Haaland

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, Mykolenko, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Gueye, Garner, Dibling, Ndiaye, McNeil, Barry