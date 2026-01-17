Liverpool vs Burnley Predictions: Ekitike to strike in narrow home win

Our betting expert expects Hugo Ekitike to score the first goal in a contest that should open up after the interval.

Best predictions for Liverpool vs Burnley

Hugo Ekitike to score first @ +300

Half with most goals - 2nd half @+108

Burnley to score over 0.5 goals @+105

Ekitike to net first at Anfield

With Alexander Isak injured, Hugo Ekitike is enjoying a long run in the Liverpool side. He has scored six goals in his last seven appearances, underlining his status as the pick of the summer signings. The 23-year-old will fancy his chances of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Burnley continue to give up too many chances. They’ve allowed 41.0 xG in the Premier League this term, which is the worst record in the division. They’ve also conceded 41 goals, which is the second-most behind West Ham.

The Frenchman has already opened the scoring on four occasions in his Liverpool career. He broke the deadlock in the first minute against Brighton at Anfield in December. With an implied probability of 30.3%, he’s the outstanding candidate to strike first against the Clarets.

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction 1: Hugo Ekitike to score first @ +300

Expect an action-packed second half

Liverpool’s recent form has been somewhat mixed. They showed defensive resilience to grind out a 0-0 draw at leaders Arsenal last time out in the league. However, their defence has still been vulnerable in other games.

One clearer trend has been the tendency for more goals to come in the second half. 72% of Liverpool’s strikes this season in the Premier League have come after the interval. Meanwhile, 68% of the goals they’ve conceded have also arrived after the break.

It has been a similar story in Burnley’s away league fixtures. They’ve scored twice as many goals in the second half when compared to the first half on the road. However, the Lancashire side have also let in a worrying 1.6 goals per game away after the break.

That suggests this contest may open up following the interval. Backing the second half to produce the highest number of goals appears appealing, with an implied probability of 48.8%.

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction 2: Half with most goals - 2nd half @+108

Clarets to strike at some point

With only 13 points on the board, it’s hard to see Burnley avoiding relegation. They’ve faltered at key moments throughout the campaign. However, Scott Parker has continued to show some ambition, even against the top teams.

They’ve already travelled to play five of the current top seven. Burnley scored at least once in all of those matches. That bodes well for their chances of getting on the scoresheet at Anfield.

A five-goal display in the FA Cup has also helped boost the morale of their attacking players. Jaidon Anthony made it two goals in two games in that one, having also netted against Man Utd in the league. Meanwhile, South African Lyle Foster is back from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored twice and assisted twice.

The visitors have enough pace in their team to threaten on the break. With Liverpool conceding 1.33 goals per 90 minutes in the league, there’s clear value in backing Burnley to score at least once.

Liverpool vs Burnley Prediction 3: Burnley to score over 0.5 goals @+105

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

Goalscorers prediction - Liverpool: Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz - Burnley: Lyle Foster

Following a shocking 4-1 home Champions League defeat to PSV, Liverpool’s form has improved. They’ve gone 11 matches without defeat in all competitions since then. The Reds were 4-1 winners against Barnsley in their most recent outing, but they’ve drawn their last three in the league.

Burnley picked up a creditable 2-2 draw against Man Utd in their last Premier League fixture. However, they are still winless in 12 games in the English top flight. Relegation seems almost inevitable, but they did see off Millwall 5-1 in the FA Cup last weekend.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Burnley

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Kerkez, Van Dijk, Konate, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Ekitike

Burnley expected lineup: Dubravka, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Laurent, Pires, Luis, Ugochukwu, Walker, Foster, Antony, Broja