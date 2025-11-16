Lions vs Eagles Predictions, Picks & Odds: Sunday Night Football Nov 16th

In a potential NFC Championship Game preview, the Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. With Lions (+125) head coach Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties, Detroit’s offense has been rejuvenated.

Lions vs Eagles Predictions - 8:20pm EST - 11/16

David Montgomery 40+ Rushing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Over 46.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Lions ML @ +125 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Lions vs Eagles Odds

Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-115)

Eagles -2.5 (-115) Moneyline: Lions (+125), Eagles (-150)

Lions (+125), Eagles (-150) Total: O/U 46.5 (-110)

Lions vs Eagles Picks

Don’t Sleep on David Montgomery - David Montgomery 40+ Rushing Yards (-110)

David Montgomery got 15 carries in Detroit’s first game after coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator John Morton. Montgomery picked up 71 rushing yards in the dominant 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Lions ran the ball on nearly half of their offensive plays and picked up a season-high 226 rushing yards. Campbell loves to run the ball, and Montgomery should continue to benefit from his play calls.

Even when Morton was calling plays, Montgomery still got double-digit carries in six of eight games. The running back tandem of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is the best in the NFL, and I expect the former to break 40 rushing yards tonight for a sixth time this season.

Take David Montgomery 40+ rushing yards at -110 odds.

Lions vs Eagles Prediction 1: David Montgomery 40+ Rushing Yards @ -110 with bet365

With Campbell Calling Plays, Bet the Over - Over 46.5 Points (-110)

On one hand, the Philadelphia Eagles significantly improved their defense before the trade deadline. It showed against the Packers, who put up just seven points against the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Still, the Lions present a much bigger challenge for Philadelphia. Detroit enters this game averaging 31.4 points per game, which ranks second in the league. The Lions also rank joint-third in the NFL, with 6.1 yards per play.

In Week 10, the Lions picked up eight yards per play, more than any other team. This is an even better offensive team with Campbell calling plays. The Eagles can slow the Lions down, but shouldn’t be able to contain them completely.

Given how adaptable the Eagles are, I expect they’ll be able to hang around and make this game a shootout. Go with over 46.5 points (-110) on SNF.

Lions vs Eagles Prediction 2: Over 46.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Lions Victory Lap - Lions ML (+125)

Barring disaster, the Philadelphia Eagles are going to win the NFC East. They’re 7-2, and the second-placed Cowboys are just 3-5-1. The NFC North is a lot more competitive, as both the Lions and Bears are 6-3 and the last-placed Vikings are only two games back.

This is an important game for the Lions, who have covered the spread in three of their last four road outings. The Eagles’ offense just hasn’t looked quite right this season. They scored just 10 points against the Packers and have averaged just 22.2 points per game in their last five.

Detroit ranks in the top 10 of both opponent yards per rush attempt and opponent yards per pass attempt. If the Lions can disrupt the Eagles’ offense, they have every chance to grab a signature road win against the defending Super Bowl Champions.

With their head coach taking on even more responsibility, and the Eagles on short rest, I think the Lions will do it.

Lions vs Eagles Prediction 3: Lions ML @ +125 with bet365

Lions vs Eagles Sunday Night Football Start Time

Start Time: 8:20pm EST

8:20pm EST Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Address: One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148 TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t looked the part on offense this season, while the Detroit Lions have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Tonight, on Sunday Night Football, the Lions are 2.5-point underdogs, but this one could go down to the wire.