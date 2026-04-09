Levante vs Real Madrid Predictions and Betting Tips: New boys against La Liga leaders

Our betting expert expects a competitive game in Valencia, with the hosts likely to get on the scoresheet, and be at least level at the break.

Best bets for Levante vs Real Madrid

Both teams to score @ -140 with BetMGM

Half-time - Levante or Tie @ -110 with BetMGM

Real Madrid to score under 2.5 goals @ -150 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Hosts to get on the scoresheet

While they were clearly given a helping hand by Girona at the weekend, Levante are now averaging 1.8 goals per game. That’s the best record outside of the top three in La Liga. They’ve only failed to score on one occasion so far.

Their counter-attacking style has also proven effective against the stronger sides. They are currently averaging just a 37.4% share of possession, the second-lowest figure in the Spanish top flight. However, they have still managed to score twice against Barcelona and Real Betis.

Real Madrid are not flawless at the back. They are also likely to be without defenders Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injuries. That will limit Alonso’s options in defence, but some rotation is expected in other areas.

Levante vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Both teams to score @ -140 with BetMGM

Levante to produce another strong first half

Levante have started well in their two home games to date, but everything started fading as the match progressed. They were 2-0 up at the interval against Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, while they scored twice in the first 10 minutes against Betis.

They have pace in their side to break with, as well as a dangerous striker in the shape of Karl Etta Eyong. Having joined from Villarreal on deadline day, the 21-year-old has scored in both appearances for his new club so far. With three goals and three assists overall, only Kylian Mbappe can match his number of total goal contributions in La Liga 2025/26.

With Alonso likely to rest one or two players ahead of Saturday’s Madrid derby, Levante are certainly capable of competing. They are given an implied probability of 50% of being at least level at the break.

Levante vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Half-time - Levante or Tie @ -110 with BetMGM

A testing night for Los Blancos

Real Madrid have played well so far, but there has been an obvious reliance on Mbappe. The Frenchman has scored 58% of their goals in all competitions. Ahead of the derby, he’s unlikely to play the full game, with the 26-year-old having barely missed a minute for club or country so far this term.

Even with Mbappe, Los Blancos have only scored more than twice on one occasion in all competitions. Their xG tally in La Liga is a respectable 10.11, but that’s less than Villarreal, and much lower than Barcelona.

There is clearly more to come, but this may be a fixture they aim to manage safely rather than dominate at a high intensity. Levante do have defensive frailties, but they are likely to drop deep and adopt a cautious approach, so a big away win looks unlikely.

Levante vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Real Madrid to score under 2.5 goals @ -150 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Madrid are doing well under Xabi Alonso, with six wins out of six in all competitions to start the season. They top La Liga as a result, and hope to take a 100% record into this coming weekend’s derby against Atletico.

Since the international break, they’ve seen off Real Sociedad and Marseille 2-1, despite being reduced to 10 players in both games. Los Blancos had no such issues on Saturday, as they beat Espanyol 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was also a fine weekend for Levante, who thrashed the nine men of Girona 4-0 at the Estadi Montilivi. However, they’d not won prior to that, with Julian Calero’s side only taking one point from their opening four fixtures.

Probable lineups for Levante vs Real Madrid

Levante expected lineup: Ryan, Sanchez, De la Fuente, Elgezabal, Toljan, Martinez, Vencedor, Rey, Alvarez, Morales, Etta Eyong

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, F. Garcia, Huijsen, Militao, Carvajal, Guler, Tchouameni, Valverde, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Brahim