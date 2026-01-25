LA Rams vs Seahawks Predictions - NFC Championship Game Picks & Odds

NFC West Divisional rivals meet for a third time this season as the Los Angeles Rams match up with the Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) with a Super Bowl berth on the line. With Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet out, Kenneth Walker III over 109.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115) is intriguing.

LA Rams vs Seahawks Predictions - 6:30pm EST - 1/25

Puka Nacua Anytime TD Scorer @ +125 with bet365

Kenneth Walker III Over 109.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards @ -115 with bet365

Seahawks -2.5 @ -115 with bet365

LA Rams vs Seahawks Odds

LA Rams vs Seahawks Picks

Plenty of Passes to Puka - Puka Nacua Anytime TD Scorer (+125)

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua racked up a career-high 225 receiving yards when LA lost to the Seahawks 38-37 in overtime in Week 16. Nacua, who led the NFL with 129 receptions during the regular season, caught 12 passes in that game, two of which were for TDs.

While he didn’t come down with a TD pass in the 20-17 overtime victory against the Bears last round, Nacua had touchdown receptions in each of the previous four games. He’s certainly got a shot to score tonight, as he leads the playoffs with 28 targets.

The Seahawks’ defensive gameplan will undoubtedly be more focused on Nacua this time, as he tormented them in Week 16. Still, he’ll get his opportunities, and +125 TD odds are favorable given Nacua has scored in five of the previous seven games.

LA Rams vs Seahawks Prediction 1: Puka Nacua Anytime TD Scorer @ +125 with bet365

Relying on Walker - Kenneth Walker III Over 109.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115)

After Zach Charbonnet’s injury in the 41-6 blowout win over the 49ers in the Divisional Round, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III stepped up. He carried the ball 19 times for 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Walker III also picked up 29 receiving yards on three receptions.

Over the previous four games, Walker III has averaged 91 rushing yards and 33.8 receiving yards. He’ll be relied on heavily tonight, with Charbonnet out for the remainder of the playoffs and quarterback Sam Darnold playing through an oblique injury.

In the Seahawks’ Week 16 win over the Rams, Walker III had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season and added 64 receiving yards. The Rams allowed the Bears to run for 160 yards on Sunday, and Walker III could be in line for another big game tonight.

LA Rams vs Seahawks Prediction 2: Kenneth Walker III Over 109.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards @ -115 with bet365

Seahawks Super Bowl Bound - Seahawks -2.5 (-115)

The Seahawks turned the ball over seven times in two regular-season games against the Rams. In the last meeting, Seattle managed a 38-37 overtime victory at home, despite losing the turnover battle 3-0.

If Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks can protect the ball, they have every chance of going to their first Super Bowl in 11 years. With Sam Darnold somewhat limited, don’t expect anything flashy from the Seahawks’ offense, and that could end up working in their favor.

On the other hand, the Rams played a sloppy game against the Bears in the Divisional Round and have failed to cover the spread in both playoff games. Matthew Stafford’s injured finger seems to be bothering him, as the Rams QB completed just 20 of 42 passes against the Bears.

Coming off two galvanizing victories over the 49ers, both by double-digit margins, the Seahawks should be able to win this game in front of their home crowd. Also, Seattle’s defense allows the fewest yards per carry and pass attempt. Take the Seahawks -2.5.

LA Rams vs Seahawks Prediction 3: Seahawks -2.5 @ -115 with bet365

LA Rams vs Seahawks Start Time

Start Time: 6:30pm EST

6:30pm EST Location: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Address: 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134

800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134 TV & Streaming: FOX, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV

Neither Rams QB Matthew Stafford nor Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is at 100 percent for tonight’s NFC Championship Game. That said, defense could be the difference, and the Seahawks have the best defense in the entire league.