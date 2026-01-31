Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Seahawks vs Patriots, Super Bowl Trading

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are set to collide in Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code Verified: 1/31/2026

New users in the U.S. can unlock a special $10 bonus when they join Kalshi and explore contracts linked to the Seahawks–Patriots Super Bowl matchup. By completing the simple onboarding steps, the bonus is automatically added to their account.

How to Unlock Your Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and activating the GOALMAX promo code is simple for new U.S. users:

Head to Kalshi through our secure access link. Sign up for a new account and complete the identity verification process. Enter the promo code GOALMAX during registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $1 to begin trading. Use up to $10 to purchase contracts across markets in sports, politics, entertainment, and more. Enjoy a $10 bonus credited to your account, ready to trade on the markets you prefer.

Super Bowl Trading with Kalshi Promo Code

The Seahawks and Patriots are set to battle under the spotlight of Super Bowl LX, and Kalshi is giving fans a new way to engage with the action.

Kalshi isn’t a sportsbook — there are no betting lines or odds. Instead, it functions as a regulated exchange where participants trade event contracts, priced in cents to mirror the probability of outcomes. This unique system transforms the excitement of the big game into a transparent marketplace, giving fans a new way to engage with the big game.

Featured Seahawks vs Patriots markets include:

Game Winner (Moneyline style): Seattle straight victory contracts trade at 68¢, while New England sits at 33¢, signaling Seattle as the favorite.

Point Margin (Spread style): With the spread at –4.5 for Seattle, “Yes” contracts are priced at 50¢ and “No” at 51¢, showing a tight market.

Total Points (Over/Under style): The line is set at 45.5, with both “Yes” and “No” contracts trading evenly at 51¢, suggesting expectations of a defensive, low‑scoring contest.

Championship MVP: Current trading prices highlight Seattle QB Sam Darnold (45¢), Patriots QB Drake Maye (27¢), and Patriots WR Jaxon Smith‑Njigba (17¢) as leading contenders.

Kalshi’s prediction markets turn the drama of the Super Bowl into a transparent trading experience, where every contract reflects the pulse of fan and analyst sentiment.

Expert Kalshi Super Bowl Trading – Seahawks vs Patriots

Kalshi goes beyond the traditional win‑loss outcomes by offering innovative contracts that give traders fresh angles on the Super Bowl LX showdown. These creative markets capture different aspects of the game and reflect real‑time sentiment through trading activity.

Three standout contracts include:

Kenneth Walker III to score a touchdown - Yes

Walker is the centerpiece of Seattle’s ground game. He’s explosive, tough to bring down, and thrives in red‑zone situations. Against a Patriots defense that can bend under pressure, Walker’s ability to punch it in makes this one you can feel good about, trading at 64¢.

New England to win the Championship- Yes

Even though Seattle is favored, the Patriots have a knack for showing up in big games. With Drake Maye under center and Bill Belichick’s defensive schemes, New England has the tools to pull off an upset, Trading at 33¢

Seattle over 13.5 Points Scored- No

This one is intriguing because it’s essentially betting against Seattle’s offense. If you believe the Patriots’ defense can slow the game down, force turnovers, and keep scoring low, then this “No” contract is worth considering. Trading at 12¢, it’s a bold stance, but in a defensive slugfest, Seattle could struggle to hit that mark.

Expert Kalshi Super Bowl Fades

Rhamondre Stevenson to Score 1st Touchdown

Rhamondre Stevenson to score the first touchdown is priced as a long shot at 10¢, and fading it makes sense because the Patriots often spread early red‑zone opportunities across multiple playmakers.

