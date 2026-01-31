Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Thunder vs Nuggets Prediction Markets

The love month opens with a strong dose of elite competition. In the NBA, the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder collide with the high‑flying Denver Nuggets, Feb 1 at 9:30 PM ET, promising a showcase of speed, skill, and star power.

Get more for your trading by using the Kalshi promo code GOAL to claim a $10 bonus for prediction markets in sports and global affairs.

How to Activate Your $10 Bonus on Kalshi

Sign Up: Visit Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app to begin registration. Set Up Your Profile: Provide your name, email, and password to create your account. Enter Promo Code: Apply GOALMAX in the promo field to activate your $10 bonus. Verify Your Account: Confirm your email and finish the setup process. Add Funds: Deposit at least $1 and trade a minimum of $10 in contracts (sports, politics, and more). Unlock Your Bonus: Once verified and eligible, your $10 bonus will be credited automatically. Start Trading: Use your bonus on NFL, NBA, college football, and other exciting markets.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi redefines forecasting by turning predictions into tradable contracts, where prices in cents reflect the probability of an outcome. A market priced at 75¢, for example, signals a 75% chance of that result.

From sports showdowns to political developments and global trends, Kalshi transforms headlines into opportunities—creating a marketplace where every event can become a profit line

NBA—Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets, Feb 1, 9:30 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder (38-11) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-16) matchup tips off at Ball Arena in Denver, featuring two Western Conference contenders with contrasting styles.

OKC’s young, fast-paced attack led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes up against Denver’s disciplined half-court offense anchored by Jamal Murray, who remains the engine of everything the Nuggets do pending the return of Nikola Jokic.

Denver’s home-court altitude and overall experience usually matter in this spot, making the Nuggets a projected small home favorite while the over/under projects near the low-230s given both teams’ offensive efficiency, making this a high-level test of whether the Thunder’s speed and perimeter shot-making can disrupt Denver’s championship-tested core late in the game.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi revolutionizes how you interact with the world—transforming passive observation into active participation. Instead of just watching events unfold, you can trade contracts tied to outcomes in politics, markets, and culture. Every headline becomes an opportunity to apply your insights, turning predictions into potential rewards.

Next U.S. Presidential Election Winner?

J.D. Vance (28%)

Gavin Newsom (21%)

Marco Rubio (11%)

Oscar for Best Actor?

Timothee Chalamet (70%)

Leonardo DiCaprio (13%)

Michael B. Jordan (12%)

On Kalshi, every winning contract pays out $1. If you buy a contract priced at 23¢—which signals a 23% chance of the outcome—and the event occurs, you’ll receive the full dollar. That means a 73¢ profit before fees, making it easy to see both the probability and potential reward in a single price.

