Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Spurs vs Raptors & Political Prediction Markets

The spotlight turns to Toronto on February 25 at 7:30 PM ET, where the Raptors host the San Antonio Spurs in a clash of rebuilding squads looking to prove their mettle.

How to Use Kalshi Promo Code

Quick Sign‑Up – Sign up for Kalshi on the website or mobile app in minutes. Enter Your Details – Add your name, email, and set a secure password to get started. Apply Promo Code – Drop GOALMAX into the bonus code field during sign‑up to activate your $10 bonus. Verify Your Email – Confirm your email address to unlock full access to the platform. Fuel Your Account – Deposit funds and trade at least $10 in contracts across the markets. Claim Your Bonus – Once requirements are met, your $10 bonus will be credited automatically. Trade the Headlines – Explore prediction markets in sports, politics, finance, and global news—turning every major event into a trading opportunity.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

The magic of Kalshi is in how everything from electrifying NBA showdowns to market‑moving economic reports and pivotal political events is represented by a tradeable contract. Each contract is priced in cents, giving you a clear snapshot of how likely the market thinks an outcome is—and letting you trade directly on those predictions.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors, Feb 25, 7:30 PM ET

The Spurs enter this contest as the clear favorite on the road, with Kalshi listing them at 74¢ for the straight win and 56¢ to cover the -6.5 spread against the Raptors.

San Antonio have been red‑hot lately, riding a double‑digit win streak and boasting one of the best records in the league (41-16). Toronto (34-24) has been competitive but is an underdog in this matchup, especially on a back‑to‑back.

The total is sitting around 231.5 points, suggesting expectations for a moderately paced game with scoring potential from both sides. Given the Spurs’ recent form and Raptors’ fatigue from a previous night’s game, lean toward San Antonio to cover the chalk.

Key matchup considerations include the Spurs’ elite defense led by Victor Wembayama and Toronto’s balanced offensive weapons led by Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes. Expect this one to stay competitive early, but all eyes are on the Spurs to pull away late.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes far beyond sports. Trade on weather shifts, financial updates, political decisions, mentions, and cultural trends. When the world changes, you can seize those moments, turning them into powerful opportunities and real rewards.

How long will the government shutdown last?

At least 40 days: Past 10 AM 3/26 (60%)

At least 43 days: Past 10 AM 2/29 (56%)

At least 50 days: Past 10 AM 4/5 (35%)

How many pure album sales will Baby Keem’s ‘Ca$ino’ have on the chart dated Feb 26, 2026??

At least 14,000 albums (87%)

At least 15,000 albums (74%)

At least 20,000 albums (17%)

On Kalshi, every contract is a chance to profit from your predictions. Prices are quoted in cents, showing the market’s take on an event’s probability. A contract priced at 30¢ signals a 30% chance. Nail the outcome, and that contract settles at $1, leaving you with the difference as profit, minus fees.

