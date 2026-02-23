Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Spurs vs Pistons & Political Prediction Markets

Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim your $10 bonus and start your trading journey today. Kalshi turns every major headline into a trading opportunity, letting you react in real time, act on your insights, and make big games or breaking news more than just entertainment or information.

The NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons on February 23 at 7:00 PM ET brings together two young teams looking to build momentum as the season progresses.

With rising stars, fast-paced offense, and developing rosters eager to prove themselves, this contest presents intriguing angles for fans exploring prediction markets.

From thrilling NBA matchups to major economic reports and important political events, Kalshi lets you trade on what’s happening in the world. Each contract is priced in cents, reflecting the market’s prediction of how likely an event is to occur.

NBA—San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons, Feb 23, 7:00 PM ET

The San Antonio Spurs (40-16) visit the Detroit Pistons (42-13) in a tightly priced matchup, with Detroit listed as slight home favorites at around –2.5 on the spread (48¢) and about 54¢ for the straight win, while a San Antonio victory sits near 48¢, with the total set around 228.5 points.

These Kalshi prices reflect a near coin-flip contest between two high-scoring teams averaging over 117 points per game, suggesting strong value in totals and player props rather than a clear side.

Detroit enters with the home edge and strong offensive efficiency, while San Antonio’s fast pace and scoring depth make them a dangerous underdog capable of keeping the game close or pulling an upset. You may lean toward the over given both teams’ offensive production, while the narrow spread indicates a competitive, high-tempo matchup likely decided late.

Kalshi Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes way beyond sports. From breaking news to global events, your knowledge and instincts help guide your decisions—so when the world changes, you can turn those moments into meaningful opportunities and potential rewards.

Who will attend the State of the Union?

Al Green (57%)

George Santos (53%)

Barron Trump (49%)

What will Trump say this week?

Cookie (99%)

Predict / Prediction (2%)

Bibi / Netanyahu (1%)

On Kalshi, every contract gives you a chance to earn based on your predictions. Prices are listed in cents and reflect the market’s view of an event’s probability. For example, a 30¢ contract suggests a 30% likelihood. If your prediction is correct, the contract settles at $1, and you keep the difference as profit after fees.

