Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Seahawks vs Patriots Trading

Super Bowl LX will ignite Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots clash in a long-awaited rematch. With kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on February 8, 2026, fans arogund the world are gearing up for another electrifying night under the California lights.

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code Verified: 2/4/2026

Up for grabs is a $10 bonus. Simply sign up today, using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX trade $10 worth of contracts, and boom, the bonus is credited to your account, for use on the Seahawks–Patriots showdown and much more.

How to Unlock Your Kalshi Bonus

Visit Kalshi through our secure access link. Sign up for a new account and complete identity verification. Enter the promo code GOALMAX during registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $1 to begin trading. Use up to $10 to purchase contracts across markets in sports, politics, entertainment, and more. Enjoy a $10 bonus credited to your account, ready to trade on the markets you prefer.

Super Bowl Trading with Kalshi Promo Code

The Seahawks and Patriots are preparing for a marquee clash in Super Bowl LX, and Kalshi is giving fans a fresh way to connect with the drama. Rather than operating like a sportsbook with odds and betting lines, Kalshi runs as a regulated exchange where users buy and sell event contracts.

Each contract is priced in cents, reflecting the probability of an outcome. This innovative format turns the intensity of the big game into a transparent, interactive marketplace—offering fans a whole new way to experience the action.

Featured Seahawks vs Patriots markets include:

Game Winner: Contracts for a Seattle victory are trading at 68¢, while New England’s sit at 33¢, positioning the Seahawks as the clear favorite.

Point Margin (Spread): With Seattle favored by –4.5, "Yes" contracts are priced at 50¢ and "No" at 51¢, reflecting a razor‑thin market balance.

Total Points (Over/Under): The line is set at 45.5, with both sides trading evenly at 51¢, pointing to expectations of a lower‑scoring, defense‑driven matchup.

Championship MVP: Market prices currently spotlight Seattle QB Sam Darnold (45¢), Patriots QB Drake Maye (27¢), and Patriots WR Jaxon Smith‑Njigba (17¢) as the leading contenders for the award.

Kalshi transforms the intensity of the Super Bowl into a clear, market‑driven experience, with each contract capturing the shifting sentiment of fans and analysts alike.

Expert Kalshi Super Bowl Trading – Seahawks vs Patriots

Kalshi expands beyond simple win‑loss results by introducing innovative contracts that let traders explore new perspectives on the Super Bowl LX clash. These dynamic markets highlight different facets of the game and mirror real‑time sentiment through active trading.

Three standout contracts include:

Which Conference Wins the Championship

The National Conference currently leads the market, with contracts trading at 68¢. This pricing signals strong confidence among traders that the NFC will capture the title, reflecting Seattle’s favored position heading into Super Bowl LX.

Pro Football Championship MVP

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold is emerging as the frontrunner, with contracts trading at 45¢. His performance is seen as pivotal to the Seahawks’ chances, and market sentiment suggests he’s the most likely player to walk away with MVP honors if Seattle secures the win.

Pro Football Championship Game MVP Position

Wide receivers and tight ends (WR/TE) are trading at 22¢, highlighting the potential impact of skill-position players in shaping the outcome. This pricing indicates that traders see a meaningful chance for a pass-catcher to deliver a game-changing performance, especially in a matchup where offensive balance could be decisive.

Expert Kalshi Super Bowl Fades

Most Receiving Yards

Contracts tied to Jaxon Smith‑Njigba are currently trading at 64¢, signaling strong market confidence in his ability to lead all receivers in Super Bowl LX. Traders appear to be banking on his explosive playmaking skills and chemistry with the Patriots’ offense to deliver big yardage. However, at this elevated price, some experts view Smith‑Njigba as a potential fade candidate—arguing that defensive schemes may focus heavily on limiting his impact, which could open opportunities for other receivers.

