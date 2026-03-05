Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Pistons vs Spurs & Political Prediction Markets

The perfect opportunity to take advantage of the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and the $10 in bonuses that it unlocks is here. Get in the action as the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs go at each other on March 5 at 8:00 PM ET in a battle of conference leaders.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/5/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Step into the action with Kalshi! Use promo code GOALMAX to instantly unlock your $10 bonus and start exploring prediction markets across sports, politics, finance, and global events.

Getting started is simple:

Sign Up in Seconds – Register on Kalshi via web or mobile and jump straight into the action. Enter Your Details – Add your name, email, and create a secure password to set up your account. Apply the Bonus Code – Enter GOALMAX during signup to claim your $10 bonus instantly. Verify & Activate – Confirm your email to secure access and start trading. Deposit & Dive In – Fund your account with at least $10 and place your first contracts. Bonus Delivered – Once requirements are met, your $10 bonus lands automatically in your account. Explore the Markets – From Pistons vs. Spurs to global events, trade across sports, politics, and finance—all in one powerful platform

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code on Today's NBA

From straight victors to player props, Kalshi offers a wide array of markets and contracts, bringing a trader’s vibe to the action on the hardwood. As momentum shifts, prices move in real time, opening the door to jump in, cash out, or reposition based on changing expectations.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs, 8:00 PM ET

This matchup features two of the NBA’s top teams battling at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Detroit enters the game with an impressive 45-15 record, leading the Eastern Conference, while San Antonio sits at 44-17, near the top of the Western Conference standings.

Kalshi lists the Spurs as slight favorites at around -4.5 on the spread (47¢). The straight win contracts are currently priced roughly San Antonio 61¢ and Detroit 42¢, while the total is set at 228.5 points, indicating expectations for a competitive but moderately high-scoring contest.

Detroit is led by All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who averages about 25 points and nearly 10 assists per game, orchestrating one of the league’s most efficient offenses. Inside, Jalen Duren provides strong rebounding and interior scoring. The Spurs counter with generational star Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging around 23 points and 11 rebounds, while anchoring the defense with elite rim protection.

Overall, San Antonio’s dominant home record (21-6) gives them a slight edge, but Detroit’s balanced roster and league-best record make them dangerous on the road. Traders may look toward Spurs -4.5 due to home-court advantage, as they have been in great form the past month, going 11-0 in February.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, Kalshi offers a dynamic way to engage with the stories shaping the day across finance, politics, and global events.

Texas Senate Democratic primary margin of victory?

Talarico, 3-6% (Yes: 7¢, No: 96¢)

Talarico, 6-9% (Yes: 95¢, No: 8¢)

Talarico, 9-12% (Yes: 1¢, No)

Oscar for Best Actor?

Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme (Yes: 56¢, No: 45¢)

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners (Yes: 36¢, No: 65¢)

Leonardo DiCaprio in OBAA (Yes: 7¢, No: 94¢)

Every Kalshi contract is a direct way to act on your expectations. Buy in at 45¢ (a 45% implied probability based on market sentiment), and if the event occurs, the contract settles at $1—meaning you pocket the difference (55¢ per contract), minus small fees. If the event doesn’t happen, the contract settles at $0, and your loss is capped at the upfront amount you paid.

Kalshi Promo Code Full T&Cs