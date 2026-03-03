Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Pelicans vs Lakers & Political Prediction Markets

The New Orleans Pelicans square off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30 PM ET in what shapes up to be a pivotal Western Conference matchup, all the more opportunity for you to claim a $10 bonus via the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

On Kalshi, every moment is a market—whether it’s a clutch buzzer‑beater or breaking news. From headline stories to game‑changing plays, you can trade it all. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim your $10 bonus and start exploring prediction markets today.

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 3/3/2026

Learn more about the Kalshi promo code

Check out $1000 in bonuses with our sportsbook promos

Fan of playing on your phone? Check out the best sports betting apps in the US

How to Claim Your $10 Kalshi Bonus

Sign Up Fast – Register on Kalshi in minutes via web or mobile. Enter Details – Provide your name, email, and create a secure password. Apply Code – Use GOALMAX during sign‑up to unlock your $10 bonus. Verify Access – Confirm your email to activate your account. Deposit & Trade – Add funds and place at least $10 in contracts. Bonus Added – Once requirements are met, your $10 bonus appears automatically. Explore Markets – Trade on sports, politics, finance, and global events

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi turns everyday moments into tradable opportunities—whether it’s an NBA clash, a key economic report, or a decisive political move. Each outcome is offered as a contract priced in cents, capturing real‑time sentiment and giving you the power to trade directly on predictions.

NBA—New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers, Mar 3, 10:30 PM ET

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-43) hit the road to face the Los Angeles Lakers (36-24) in a late-night showdown at Crypto.com Arena, and Kalshi shows the Pelicans as long underdogs at 23¢.

Los Angeles enters this game riding positive momentum, coming off back-to-back decisive wins, including a 128-104 rout of the Sacramento Kings behind Luka Dončić’s 28 points and 9 assists, and contributions from LeBron James and the bench. The Lakers’ home scoring profile and improved offensive rhythm make them tough to beat straight up or against the number.

New Orleans has been up and down; they previously strung together a four-game winning stretch but saw it snapped by a Clippers loss in which Zion Williamson missed time with an ankle injury and remains questionable, which significantly impacts their ceiling offensively. The Pelicans also struggle defensively on the road, allowing elevated scoring totals and posting a poor away record.

Overall, the Lakers’ straight up (78¢) or against the spread (52¢) are logical plays with LA’s deeper roster and home advantage, while the Under on the 239.5 total (50¢) makes sense given New Orleans’ slower road scoring pace and LA’s occasionally half-court tempo. Expect the Lakers to control tempo early and force New Orleans into a reactive game script.

Kalshi Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi goes beyond sports—it’s about the world unfolding in real time. From weather shifts and economic reports to political outcomes, breaking headlines, and cultural moments, every development becomes a tradable market.

Florida Republican Governor nominee?

Byron Donalds (81%)

James Fishback (13%)

Casey DeSantis (4%)

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another (80%)

Sinners (16%)

Hamnet (4%)

Every Kalshi contract is a chance to put your predictions into play. Prices are shown in cents, representing the market’s view of how likely an event is to occur. A contract trading at 45¢ signals a 45% probability. If the outcome goes your way, the contract settles at $1, and the difference between your entry price and $1 is your profit, minus fees.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code