bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Mavericks vs Suns, & EPL

All eyes will be on the NBA at 9:00 PM ET tonight as Cooper Flagg’s Dallas Mavericks collide with the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference showdown. Expect today’s sports action to be packed with drama, skill, and high‑stakes storylines.

bet365 Bonus Code GOALBET

bet365 Bonus Code Verified: 2/10/2026

Supercharge your game‑day with bet365’s promo code GOALBET—score $150 in Bonus Bets and turn the Mavericks vs Suns showdown and EPL clashes into high‑energy action with extra firepower behind every play.

Claim the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook bonuses with our expert’s guide to bonus bets.

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US.

How to Claim Your $150 Bonus Bets on bet365

Kick things off by visiting bet365 through the secure link and entering promo code GOALBET when you sign up. Set up your account, confirm you’re 21+, and get ready to play. Drop in a minimum $10 deposit to unlock the offer. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of –500 or longer—your first shot at the action. Once that bet settles, watch $150 in Bonus Bets hit your account, giving you the firepower to explore NBA showdowns, EPL drama, NFL clashes, and more markets with extra momentum.

Note: Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and must be used within seven days.

Take your first swing at bet365 with the Safety Net, a built‑in backup that covers you up to $1,000. If your opening wager misses, your stake comes right back as bonus bets—keeping the adrenaline pumping and giving you another chance to chase the win.

Available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Using your bet365 bonus code

NBA—Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns, Feb 10, 9:00 PM ET

Phoenix (-290) enters at 31-22 and fighting for seeding, while Dallas (+235) sits 19-33, 12th in the West and on a seven-game skid, giving the Suns a clear edge in game flow. The Over 226.5 (-110) is a strong game-prop angle as both squads play at a pace that can push scores into the 230s, with Phoenix’s home scoring and Dallas’s defensive lapses contributing.

First-half total Over is another sharp line to consider, as early offense and transition buckets often spike before defenses settle. For player ties to these props, Devin Booker Over points (especially to reach a high-usage total) and Cooper Flagg Over points or points+rebounds are worth watching.

EPL—Everton vs AFC Bournemouth, 2:30 PM ET

Everton are favorites on the ML at +145, while Bournemouth are at +190, and draw at +240. Several game prop markets jump out based on current form and stats: Both Teams to Score (BTTS Yes) is one of the clearest value angles, as Bournemouth have seen BTTS in most of their recent matches and Everton have scored in six of their last seven Premier League games, while also conceding regularly.

In player-related props, Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth) stands out as an anytime goalscorer, having been one of Bournemouth’s most prolific finishers this season, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) is a solid anytime scorer option given his recent involvement in goals. The absence of Jack Grealish (season-ending injury) for Everton could open up scoring opportunities for others on both sides.

More Promo Codes

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other other online betting sites and DFS sites.

More on the bet365 bonus codes

bet365 Bonus offer Get a first bet safety net up to $1,000 in sports bonuses. bet365 bonus code GOALBET bet365 bonus offer terms and conditions Deposit Required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.