BetMGM Bonus Code GOALMAX1500: Get $1500 Bonuses for West Ham vs Man Utd & Clippers vs Rockets

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers (25-27) will look to continue their playoff push on the road at the Houston Rockets (32-19, -7.5) tonight at 10:00pm EST. Leonard has been shouldering a large share of the Clippers’ offensive responsibility since the James Harden trade.

Use your bonus bets on Clippers vs Rockets or a 3:15 Premier League match between West Ham (+300) and a resurgent Manchester United (-135).

What can you use your BetMGM bonus code on today?

NBA - Los Angeles Clippers vs Houston Rockets - 2/10 8:00 PM EST

Western Conference foes face off at the Toyota Center as the Los Angeles Clippers match up with the Houston Rockets (-7.5) on NBATV. The Rockets are only 12-9 in 2026, as their defensive effort has been waning.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 14-6 in the New Year. Since James Harden played his last game for the Clippers on January 30th, Kawhi Leonard (O/U 29.5 points) has scored 30.1 points per game. Leonard has gone over his point total in three of the previous four games.

Houston is 0-5 ATS in its past five home games. Bet on the Rockets to keep underperforming and go with the Clippers +7.5 (-110).

Premier League - West Ham vs Manchester United - 2/10 3:15 PM EST

Galvanized by their relegation fight, West Ham (+300) host Manchester United (-135), having won three of their previous four games. Meanwhile, Manchester United, under interim coach Michael Carrick, are on a rare four-game winning streak.

Man United have just one win in the last six meetings against the Hammers, including three straight road defeats. There’s great value on West Ham to score the first goal (+150), as they’ve done in each of their preceding six games.

United are guilty of playing down to their opponents, and West Ham are a motivated side. Hammers winger Crysencio Summerville (+500 to score) has found the net in five consecutive games, and he could be key as West Ham should win or draw (+105).

