Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Pacers vs Clippers & Political Prediction Markets

Sign Up in Seconds – Register on Kalshi in just minutes via web or mobile and step straight into the action. Enter Your Details – Drop in your name, email, and create a secure password to set up your account. Apply the Bonus Code – Use GOALMAX during sign‑up to instantly unlock your $10 bonus. Verify & Activate – Confirm your email to secure access and get trading. Deposit & Dive In – Add funds and place at least $10 in contracts to kickstart your journey. Bonus Delivered – Once requirements are met, your $10 bonus lands automatically in your account. Explore the World of Markets – Trade across sports, politics, finance, and global events—all from one powerful platform.

Kalshi’s transparent pricing model allows users to see exactly how the market values a prediction at any given moment. As news breaks or momentum shifts, prices move accordingly, creating opportunities to enter or exit positions based on changing expectations.

Indiana Pacers vs Los Angeles Clippers, Mar 4, 10:30 PM ET

The Indiana Pacers (15-46) visit the Los Angeles Clippers (29-31) in Inglewood, looking to snap a six-game losing streak. A Clippers victory is favored at 86¢ while the Pacers are massive underdogs trading at 15¢.

Offensively, the Pacers score 111.4 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field over their last 10, but their defense has been a liability, allowing 124.1 points per game in that span. Jarace Walker has been a consistent contributor, averaging 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds, while Pascal Siakam leads the team overall with about 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Los Angeles has been more balanced recently, going 6-4 in their last 10, averaging 111.4 points and shooting 48.5% from the field, with opponents held to 107.3 points. Kawhi Leonard has paced the Clippers, averaging 26.0 points over his last 10 games, and Kris Dunn contributes around 8.1 points and 3.7 assists.

Overall, Los Angeles’ home advantage and superior recent form make them the statistical favorite, while Indiana’s defensive issues and long road struggles could make covering a challenge.

Kalshi Political Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, Kalshi offers a dynamic way to engage with the stories shaping the day across finance, politics, and global events.

Which party will win the U.S. House?

Democratic Party (Yes: 81¢, No: 20¢)

Republican Party (Yes: 20¢, No: 61¢%)

Who will successfully take over Warner Brothers?

Paramount (Yes: 84¢, No: 18¢)

None before July 2027 (Yes: 14¢, No: 87¢)

Netflix (Yes: 4¢, No: 97¢)

Every contract on Kalshi gives you a direct way to act on your expectations. If you buy at 45¢ and the event occurs, the contract settles at $1. Your net gain is the difference between $1 and your entry price, in this case, 55¢ per contract, minus small fees. If the event does not occur, the contract settles at $0, and your loss is limited to what you paid upfront.

