Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Lakers vs Suns & Political Prediction Markets

NBA—Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns, Feb 26, 9:00 PM ET

The Los Angeles Lakers (34-24) travel to face the Phoenix Suns (33-26) in a pivotal Western Conference matchup at PHX Arena. Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points on Kalshi (52¢), with the total set at 217.5 points.

The Lakers come in 5–5 over their last 10 games, averaging about 115.6 points per game and shooting nearly 50 % from the field, while Phoenix has been inconsistent at 3–7 recently and scores around 112.1 points per game. These trends suggest the Lakers control tempo, but are far from a locked-in unit.

Injuries loom large — Phoenix is missing Devin Booker (hip), Dillon Brooks (hand), Haywood Highsmith (knee), Jordan Goodwin (calf), and Cole Anthony is day-to-day, significantly thinning the Suns’ rotation and offensive punch. The Lakers’ only notable doubt is Jaxson Hayes (ankle). Without Booker or Brooks, Phoenix must rely on secondary scorers like Collin Gillespie, but lacks a consistent go-to creator.

The Lakers’ edge on both sides of the ball and rested road status give them an advantage covering the spread. However, Phoenix’s likely slower pace and shooting variance make the over 217.5 a nuanced play.

Will a court order a tariff refund?

Before 2027 (76%)

Before July 2026 (54%)

Before April 1, 2026 (15%)

Texas Senate matchup?

Talarico vs. Paxton (62%)

Crockett vs. Paxton (26%)

Talarico vs. Cornyn (10%)

On Kalshi, every contract lets you put your predictions to work. Prices are listed in cents, reflecting the market’s implied probability of an event happening. If a contract trades at 30¢, it’s because the market assigns the underlying event a 30% chance. When you’re right, it settles at $1 — and the gap between your entry price and $1 becomes your profit, minus applicable fees.

