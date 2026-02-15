Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for FA Cup & Prediction Markets

Currently, Kalshi is offering new users a $10 bonus. All you have to do is use the promo code GOALMAX while you create your account and make $10 in trades to claim it. Kalshi has prediction markets all over the map, including sports, culture, economics, and politics.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

With the Premier League off this weekend, one of the key soccer markets is Arsenal (95¢) vs Wigan Athletic (4¢) in an 11:30am EST FA Cup Fourth Round fixture. Third-tier side Wigan, who haven’t won their previous six matches overall, face Arsenal for the first time in almost 13 years.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Follow along with the guide below to claim your Kalshi promo code today. You’ll receive a $10 bonus to trade on any market on Kalshi’s site once you go through all the steps:

Access Kalshi’s website or download the application on your smartphone If you are 18+, go through the account creation process, entering in all of the required information Before you finalize your account, put in the promo code GOALMAX Once you create and verify your account, deposit at least $10 using one of the approved payment methods Then, trade $10 or more on any event contracts on Kalshi’s website After you’ve completed step number five, you’ll collect $10 in bonuses to use on any prediction market

This promotion is currently limited to users who are 18 or older in the following US states/territories: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

Prediction markets may be new for many, but the concept is simple. The ¢ values next to each outcome on Kalshi, for instance, “Tie 5¢”, correspond to the implied probability of an event occurring. Outcomes won’t always add up to $1.00, but it works as a general rule.

FA Cup - Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic - 2/15 - 11:30 AM EST

Following a 1-1 midweek draw at Brentford in the Premier League, Arsenal (95¢) host EFL League One side Wigan Athletic (4¢) at Emirates Stadium in a Fourth Round FA Cup match at 11:30am EST (ESPN+).

While Arsenal still lead the EPL, Wigan are in 22nd place in EFL League One. The Latics have gone winless in their previous six matches following a 1-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup Third Round.

Wigan have dropped their last four games and have conceded eight times over the last two. Meanwhile, Arsenal beat second-tier Portsmouth 4-1 in the last round and have enough depth to pull off a similar result today.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a hat trick at Portsmouth and is in line for a start today. Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus should also start after getting bench at Brentford. I’d trade on Arsenal to win by over 2.5 goals (64¢).

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Arsenal vs Wigan certainly isn’t all you can predict today. There are more than 700 markets live on Kalshi at any time, covering a wide range of real-life outcomes. Here is a small sample of what people have been predicting lately:

Winter Olympics: Most Total Medals?

Norway - 61¢

USA - 36¢

Italy - 6¢

When will DHS be funded again?

Before Feb 23, 2026 - 17¢

Before Mar 1, 2026 - 50¢

Before Mar 10, 2026 - 74¢

Oscar for Best Actor?

Timothee Chalamet - 78¢

Leonardo DiCaprio - 10¢

Michael B. Jordan - 8¢

On each event on Kalshi, you can decide to purchase a contract on a “Yes” or “No” outcome. So, if you buy a “Yes” contract on the USA to win the most medals at the Winter Olympics, at 36¢, you would redeem it for $1.00 if your prediction comes true.

