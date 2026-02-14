Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for FA Cup & Prediction Markets

With prediction markets hotter than ever, Kalshi is offering new users a $10 bonus once they trade $10 worth of event contracts. Just sign up with the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and trade $10+ on sports, finance, politics, and more to unlock your $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

One way to unlock the bonus is by trading on today’s Liverpool vs Brighton FA Cup match. This Fourth Round fixture kicks off at 3:00pm EST from Anfield. Neither team has been particularly impressive lately, but Liverpool ended Sunderland’s 12-game home unbeaten run midweek.

Claiming the Kalshi Promo Code

Follow along with the guide below to claim the Kalshi promo code. Once you create an account and claim the promo, you’ll just need to trade $10 in event contracts for a $10 bonus:

Access Kalshi’s app or website to create your account. Must be 18+ Type in all of the requested information and the promo code GOALMAX Verify your account once it has been created Then, deposit $10+ into your account to begin trading Trade $10+ across various markets on Kalshi in sports, music, finance, etc. Once you do so, you’ll immediately receive a $10 bonus

Most 18+ users located in the US may use this promo code. Here is a full list of the eligible states: AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

When you trade on Kalshi, you’ll notice that event outcomes are listed as ¢ values. For instance, a 90-minute draw in Liverpool vs Brighton is at 21¢, which most often corresponds to a 21% implied probability of the event happening.

FA Cup - Liverpool vs Brighton - 2/14 - 3:00 PM EST

It’s an all-Premier League affair at Anfield in this Fourth Round FA Cup tie between Liverpool (65¢) and Brighton (17¢) at 3:00pm EST (ESPN+). The Seagulls haven’t won at Anfield since February 2021, but recent meetings have been high-scoring.

Eight of the last nine have finished with three or more goals, with over 2.5 goals at 69¢ today. Liverpool have scored at least twice in their last six matches against Brighton.

Brighton defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford to reach this stage, but they are winless in four games. Out of the EPL title race, expect Liverpool to take this competition seriously.

Midweek, Liverpool beat Sunderland 1-0, ending the latter’s 12-game home unbeaten streak. Mo Salah, who missed December’s 2-0 victory over Brighton, set up Virgil Van Dijk’s headed winner.

Expect a high-scoring Liverpool victory today. Consider over 3.5 goals if it goes to 45¢ or under.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

FA Cup and Premier League matches are a small sample of events to trade on Kalshi. You can buy into plenty of other real-world outcomes across sports, politics, finance, pop culture, and more. Take a look at some of today’s trending markets you can use the Kalshi promo code on:

Slam Dunk Contest Winner?

Carter Bryant 35¢

Keshad Johnson 27¢

Jaxson Hayes 26¢

Jase Richardson 18¢

Artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners at the end of February?

Bruno Mars 82¢

Bad Bunny 22¢

Fed Decision in March?

Fed Maintains Rate 92¢

Cut 25bps 8¢

You may buy multiple contracts on a particular event on Kalshi. Each outcome also has a “Yes” or “No” market. Let’s say you believe Jaxson Hayes will win the Slam Dunk contest and purchase contracts on “Yes” at 26¢ each. If he wins, you can redeem each contract at $1.00.

More info on Kalshi Promo Code