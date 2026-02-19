Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for CBB & Political Prediction Markets

Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX

Kalshi transforms real-world events into tradable markets, giving you the chance to put their insights to work. With the ability to react in real time and trade with confidence, every game or event becomes more than just entertainment—it becomes an opportunity.

Use the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX to claim your $10 bonus and jumpstart your trading experience today.

How to Claim Your $10 Kalshi Bonus

Sign Up – Create your account on Kalshi’s website or download the mobile app. Set Up Your Profile – Enter your basic details like name, email, and password. Apply Promo Code – Use GOALMAX during registration to qualify for the $10 bonus. Verify Your Account – Confirm your email address to unlock full access. Deposit Funds – Add money and trade at least $10 worth of contracts across available markets. Receive Your Bonus – Once requirements are met, your $10 bonus will be credited automatically. Start Trading – Explore prediction markets in sports, politics, finance, and headline‑driven events.

Using Your Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi opens the door to turning headlines into opportunities. You can track trends, trust your instincts, and act on the stories shaping the day, whether it’s a college basketball showdown, an economic release, or a political development. Every contract is priced in cents, reflecting the market’s collective view of an event’s likelihood.

CBB—Vermount Catamounts vs UMBC Retrievers, Feb 19, 6:00 PM ET

The Vermont Catamounts travel to face the UMBC Retrievers in a pivotal America East Conference showdown with major implications for the top of the standings.

Kalshi list UMBC as a slight 1.5-point home favorite, with the price for a straight win around UMBC 53¢ and Vermont 49¢, signaling a near pick’em matchup, while the total sits at 141.5 points.

Vermont has leaned on efficient half-court offense and disciplined defense, averaging just over 75 points per game while allowing around 67 PPG, and they’ve been reliable in tight conference games.

UMBC counters with a similar scoring profile at roughly 75 PPG, but their edge has come at home where they boast a strong 9-2 home record and typically push tempo more aggressively. Expect a competitive, physical contest that likely stays within a few possessions, making the spread and late-game execution crucial, while the total suggests a moderately paced game rather than a shootout.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Beyond sports, Kalsh lets you turn the updates and drama of the world into opportunities. Let your insight drive the moves that matter and transform big moments into real gains.

How long will the government shutdown last?

At least 30 days: Past 10 AM 3/16 (63%)

At least 35 days: Past 10 AM 3/21 (52%)

At least 40 days: Past 10 AM 3/26 (48%)

US GDP growth in Q4 2025?

Above 3.0% (61%)

Above 3.5% (42%)

Above 4% (15%)

On Kalshi, every contract is a chance to profit. Each one is priced in cents, reflecting the market’s view of how likely an outcome is. For example, a 40¢ contract suggests a 40% probability. If your prediction proves correct, the contract pays out $1, and you pocket the difference as profit (before fees).

