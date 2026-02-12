Kalshi Promo Code GOALMAX: Get $10 in Bonuses for Brentford vs Arsenal Trading

Kalshi is offering new users (18+) $10 in bonuses once they trade $10 worth of contracts. Just sign up using the Kalshi promo code GOALMAX and start trading on markets in sports, politics, economics, culture, and more to receive the bonus.

Today’s lone Premier League fixture is Brentford (19¢) vs Arsenal (59¢), which kicks off at 3:00pm EST from West London’s Gtech Community Stadium. Leaders Arsenal are justifiably favored to win, but European contenders Brentford have won back-to-back matches.

Trading with the Kalshi promo code

On Kalshi, the ¢ values you see on events directly corresponds to the implied probability of an event happening. So, 23¢ for a draw implies a 23% likelihood of it occurring.

Premier League - Brentford vs Arsenal - 2/12 - 3:00 PM EST

In a London Derby, seventh-placed Brentford (18¢) host leaders Arsenal (60¢) at Gtech Community Stadium (Peacock). Since Brentford defeated Arsenal 2-0 in their first-ever Premier League match in 2021, the Bees have lost four consecutive home games to Arsenal.

Arsenal have also been in excellent form since losing 3-2 to Manchester United a few weekends ago. The Gunners are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions and have kept three straight clean sheets.

Mikel Arteta has dealt with several injuries across his backline this season, but he can trot out his first-choice defense against Brentford today. While Brentford picked up an impressive 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, they scored just once in their previous three games.

After an excellent start to life in the Premier League, Brentford striker Igor Thiago has failed to score in nine of his last 12 games. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s big-money striker Viktor Gyokeres has scored four goals in his last four appearances.

Every game from here on out is crucial for Arsenal, who currently have just a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Expect the Gunners to play with intensity and be difficult to break down.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets on three of their last four trips to West London, and with a “No” on both teams to score at 49¢, there seems to be decent value on another Gunners clean sheet.

With Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard nursing injuries, Arsenal’s attacking depth has been readily apparent. The versatile Kai Havertz looks to be nearly undroppable at this point, with four goal contributions in his previous four matches.

Defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi has also shown a knack for scoring goals, with two in three games. Whether through set pieces, quick passing combinations, or blistering counter-attacks, Arsenal have plenty of ways to beat opponents.

I’d consider trading on a Gunners victory at 60¢ apiece, as they’ve won eight of their past nine away games, in all competitions.

