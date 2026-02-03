Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for Nuggets vs Pistons Trading

The Denver Nuggets travel to Detroit to face the Pistons on Monday, February 3rd at 7:00 PM ET in a matchup that highlights the stark contrast between championship contenders.

Kalshi turns predictions into tradable contracts, where every cent reflects the likelihood of an outcome. A market priced at 20¢ signals a 20% chance of that event happening. From electrifying sports clashes to political shifts and global trends, the stories making headlines can also become opportunities to profit.

NBA-Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons, Feb 3, 7:00 PM ET

Detroit enters as a solid home favorite with Kalshis installing the Pistons at a 3.5-point spread (53¢) and the straight up at 65¢, reflecting their strong 36-12 record and recent form.

The Nuggets, underdogs at 38¢, boast one of the league’s best road records and have been competitive even without full health, with Jamal Murray’s All-Star season a key factor. The Pistons’ high-tempo offense and their franchise-record blowout win in their last outing suggest they can push the pace and cover the spread at home.

On the total points market, both teams have had many over games this season, making the Over on 227.5 (51¢) an attractive play if you expect offensive fireworks. However, Denver’s recent toughness on the road and Detroit’s tendency to slow games down at times mean the under could surprise if the defenses tighten.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi redefines how you interact with the world—moving you from spectator to participant. Instead of simply watching events unfold, you can trade contracts tied to outcomes in politics, weather, culture, and beyond.

Who will Trump nominate as Fed Chair?

Kevin Warsh (98%)

Judy Shelton (1%)

Rick Rieder (1%)

Oscar for Best Picture?

One Battle After Another (70%)

Sinners (22%)

Hamnet (6%)

On Kalshi, winning contracts pay out $1. If you purchase a contract at 56¢—reflecting a 56% probability—and the event occurs, you’ll earn the full dollar. That means a profit of 44¢ before fees.

