Kalshi Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 in Bonuses for 76ers vs Clippers Trading

Get ready for some serious hardwood action on February 2 as the NBA features the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET. This game promises drama, intensity, and plenty of opportunities for fans and prediction market traders alike.

With Kalshi, predictions are now tradable contracts. Each price in cents reflects the probability of an outcome—so a market at 20¢ signals a 20% chance of that result. From thrilling sports matchups to political shifts and global trends, every headline has the potential to become a profit line.

NBA—Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Clippers, Feb 2, 10:00 PM ET

The Philadelphia 76ers (27-21) travel west to face the Los Angeles Clippers (23-25) in a marquee interconference matchup that brings together two teams built to win now.

The Clippers (favs at 57¢ for a straight up) enter the game relying on their depth, defensive versatility, and half-court execution, especially at home, where they’ve consistently controlled pace and forced opponents into tough looks late in games.

The 76ers will look to establish a physical presence early, attacking the paint, drawing fouls, and leaning on disciplined team defense to slow down the Clippers’ perimeter threats. Joel Embiid has been on a tear of late and has looked like his former MVP self, averaging 30 points in his last 20 games.

With both teams jockeying for postseason positioning, expect a competitive, tactical game where execution, bench production, and late-game shot-making ultimately decide the outcome.

More Kalshi Prediction Markets

Kalshi transforms the way you engage with the world—shifting you from passive observer to active participant. Rather than simply watching events unfold, you can trade contracts linked to outcomes in politics, weather, and culture.

When will the government be fully funded?

Before Feb 5, 2026 (86%)

Before Feb 4, 2026 (62%)

Before Feb 3, 2026 (5%)

Bad Bunny’s halftime opener?

Titi ME Preguntó (70%)

BAILE INoLVIDABLE (13%)

LA MuDANZA (12%)

On Kalshi, each winning contract pays out $1. For example, if you purchase a contract priced at 33¢—indicating a 33% chance of the outcome—and the event happens, you’ll collect the full dollar. That’s a 67¢ profit before fees.

