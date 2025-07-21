Isak, Ekitike, Wissa: Examining Newcastle United and Liverpool’s attack

Liverpool have plenty of attacking options, but want to sign Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle United will need more than Alexander Isak to pose a challenge.

The Magpies have had a difficult summer transfer window, while the Reds are flourishing. We will examine the attacking strengths of both teams.

Premier League top scorer Odds Mo Salah +400 Alexander Isak +700 Yoane Wissa +5000

Odds courtesy of bet365.

Liverpool and Newcastle - the background

Liverpool want to sign Alexander Isak, and it’s easy to see why. The Swede was phenomenal for Newcastle last season. He would certainly add significant quality to Arne Slot’s side. However, Newcastle have their own ambitions and clearly don’t want to sell.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has increased his efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike as they look to bolster their ranks with another proven scorer. However, Liverpool also want to sign Ekitike because they probably won’t get Isak. This could mean that the Toon Army might miss out again..

Therefore, since they might not sign Ekitike now, Newcastle have reportedly turned their attention to Yoane Wissa, a player who’s scored plenty for Brentford. Is he the player Newcastle need to improve further as they return to the Champions League?

Today, we examine the importance of Isak for the Magpies and where Ektike would fit in at Anfield. Wissa, meanwhile, could be just what Howe needs ahead of a busy campaign.

Isak, Ekitike, Wissa

Few teams were more reliant on one goalscorer than Newcastle last season. Isak has scored 23 goals in the Premier League, accounting for almost 34% of the 68 scored by the Toon Army. Only Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood has contributed a higher percentage, 34.5%. This is why they’re so reluctant to sell the Swedish international.

His goal contribution was marginally better than Mo Salah’s at Liverpool, and substantially more than Harry Kane’s at Bayern Munich. He also surpassed Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui and was close to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe. While it’s no surprise why clubs want to sign him, it’s equally unsurprising why Newcastle want to give him a new bumper contract.

The 25-year-old performed above his xG by 0.64 in last season’s league campaign. Moreover, he contributed 33 goals and assists across all competitions. He’s a constant threat to defences, and Howe’s side is undoubtedly stronger with him in it.

However, they need more depth as they head on their latest European adventure, which is why it is important they sign Wissa. The 28-year-old mainly played as a centre forward for the Bees last season, having scored 20 goals in all competitions. He also provided a few assists and scored almost 29% of Brentford’s PL goals.

Wissa would be another excellent attacking option for Newcastle. While his xG saw him underdeliver slightly, he was up on his xA. They might need to move quickly, though. If Manchester United sign Bryan Mbuemo, Brentford probably won’t sell Wissa, who is his strike partner.

Newcastle turned to the Congolese international after Frankfurt rejected their £70 million offer for Ekitike. It seems that Liverpool are willing to top that offer to sign the French attacker. However, where would he fit into their team?

It’s become clear that Slot needs to move people on, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz being linked with an exit. However, it’s interesting to think about how Ekitike would perform alongside Salah, Florian Wirtz, and Cody Gakpo.

At 23 years old, the Frenchman is impressive, and his 34 goals and assists last season add to his value. Ultimately, he’d end up in a rotation and is likely seen as a long-term option in attack. With Liverpool competing in many competitions, they’ll need squad depth. Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, and Nunez played over 47 games last season.

Whoever signs Ekitike, if he does leave Germany, will acquire a very talented player. And if it’s Slot that secures his signature, he’ll certainly find a way to get the best out of him.