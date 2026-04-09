Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Tractor Boys to get up and running

With the Blades scoring just once in four games, Ipswich will fancy their chances of putting new recruits to good effect and grabbing their first win.

Best bets for Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United

Ipswich Town Moneyline @ -120 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Chuba Akpom Anytime Goalscorer @ +225 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Tractor Boys to jump start their stalled engine

The stability at Portman Road should stand Ipswich Town in good stead. Boss, Kieran McKenna, is still viewed by the hierarchy and supporters as the only man for the Tractor Boys’ hotseat. This is the mirror image of Ruben Selles, who already appears to be on borrowed time at Bramall Lane.

Having spent over £50m in the transfer window, McKenna’s new signings are expected to come good on Friday night. They’ve underperformed their xG at home so far, with 1.5 goals scored per game versus an xG of 1.64.

Ipswich’s 4-2-3-1 system means they effectively play with a front four, which could leave the Blades’ back four hugely vulnerable if their midfield doesn’t show defensive instincts. Town like to press high and win the ball deep in the opposition’s half, so we believe they match up well against Selles’ formation.

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Bet 1: Ipswich Town Moneyline @ -120 with bet365

Tight, nervy game expected

Ipswich Town have averaged just one goal scored per game so far this season. Meanwhile, bottom club Sheffield United have scored just once. With both teams winless and under the glare of the television cameras this week, we anticipate a tense, low-scoring affair.

The Tractor Boys should be able to find a way to break down this new-look United defence. However, we’re unconvinced whether Tyrese Campbell, Tom Cannon and co. will have the service behind them to trouble Town keeper Alex Palmer.

The betting markets currently believe there is a 55.56% chance of two or fewer goals being scored in this match. The probability is likely closer to 65%, based on the form and metrics of both teams and the importance of a win for each side. This bet is comfortably the value pick of our trio of Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United predictions.

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Backing a former Championship Golden Boot winner to score

In 2022/23, Chuba Akpom claimed the Championship Golden Boot by scoring 28 goals in 38 appearances for Middlesbrough. The 29-year-old is back in England’s second tier after a spell with Ajax in the Netherlands.

Akpom hasn’t been fit to start a game for Ipswich until this week, with the forward making the most of the international break on the training ground.

With Sam Szmodics a big doubt for this contest, Akpom appears to be the prime candidate to play as Town’s central number ten, behind George Hirst. Akpom scored the bulk of his goals for Boro in the central number ten position, and we’re backing him to get off the mark for Ipswich on Friday night.

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United Bet 3: Chuba Akpom Anytime Goalscorer @ +225 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Ipswich Town and Sheffield United play out Friday night’s televised Championship clash at Portman Road, with both teams desperate to secure their first league wins of the season.

The Tractor Boys were the pre-season Championship title favourites and, as yet, have flattered to deceive. The uncertainty surrounding the summer transfer window doesn’t help most parachute clubs relegated from the Premier League. Boss, Kieran McKenna, will be pleased the window is now shut and he has a 25-man squad committed to the cause.

On paper, Ipswich boast a wealth of Championship riches across the pitch, particularly in those forward areas. In terms of availability, McKenna could be without Sam Szmodics, who pulled out of the Republic of Ireland’s international camp with a fresh knock. New signing, Chuba Akpom, appears set to deputise.

The start to the 2025/26 Championship season couldn’t have gone any worse for Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles. The Blades have lost all four of their opening league games. Their latest came at the hands of Rob Edwards’ Middlesbrough before the international break.

Many pundits and reporters surrounding United have noted the lack of balance in midfield with Selles’ preferred 4-3-3 system. This has been severely exploited by the Blades’ opponents so far this campaign, and Ipswich certainly have the tools to do some damage if their backline is left exposed.

Probable lineups for Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United

Ipswich Town expected lineup: Palmer; Furlong, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, J. Clarke, Akpom, McAteer, Hirst

Sheffield United expected lineup: Cooper; Godfrey, Burrows, Tanganga, Bindon, Peck, O’Hare, Hamer, Brooks, Barry, Campbell