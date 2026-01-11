Inter vs Napoli Predictions: Martinez to fire hosts to victory

Our betting expert expects a tight game to be settled by a Lautaro Martinez strike for the in-form hosts.

Best Predictions for Inter vs Napoli

Under 2.5 goals @ -130 with bet365

Inter - Moneyline @ -135 with bet365

Lautaro Martinez to score first @ +450 with bet365

Few goals expected in crunch clash

Defensive improvements have been key to Inter’s ability to put a lengthy winning run together. They’ve conceded just twice in their last six Serie A matches. Only once in 15 outings in all competitions have they conceded more than one goal.

With so much at stake, a low-scoring contest looks probable. Napoli are missing Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and David Neres to injuries, which will limit their goal threat. They often set up cautiously on the road, with 80% of their away Serie A games producing under 2.5 goals.

Both sides have solid defensive records, with an identical average of 0.83 goals conceded per 90 minutes. Given that, backing under 2.5 goals looks to offer value with an implied probability of 56.5%.

Inter vs Napoli Prediction 1: Under 2.5 goals @ -130 with bet365

Inter to make it seven wins on the spin

Bettors need to weigh up Inter’s poor record in big matches this season against their improved recent form. They lost the reverse fixture 3-1 against Napoli. However, only two of the midfield and attacking players who started for Antonio Conte’s team that day are available on Sunday.

Frank Anguissa is a big miss in the centre of the park. His absence has contributed to Napoli losing 54% of their away games this season in all competitions. That record casts serious doubt on their chances of avoiding defeat at San Siro.

Inter will sense an opportunity to build up a clear advantage over one of their two main title rivals. They are gunning for a seventh straight league victory. The hosts look good value to secure it, with an implied probability of 57.1%.

Inter vs Napoli Prediction 2: Inter - Moneyline @ -135 with bet365

Martinez to build on fine form

The player most likely to find a breakthrough for Inter is unquestionably Martinez. The Argentine frontman is Serie A’s leading scorer with 10 goals already this term.

He has looked back to his best in recent weeks, scoring six times in his last six league appearances. That run has included opening goals against Pisa, Como and Atalanta.

With 9.8 xG, the 28-year-old is second only to Moise Kean in the Italian top flight. Fiorentina’s misfiring frontman is also the only player to have had more shots than Martinez this season. The Inter striker is averaging 4.31 shots per 90 minutes in the league.

With an implied probability of 19%, Martinez looks to offer value as a first goalscorer bet in this key fixture. This one may be the best value of these three picks.

Inter vs Napoli Prediction 3: Lautaro Martinez to score first @ +450 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Inter 1-0 Napoli

Goalscorers prediction - Inter: Lautaro Martinez

The stakes are high on Sunday, with leaders Inter currently four points clear of Napoli in third. Cristian Chivu’s side have hit form over the past two months to emerge as title favourites in a tight title race. They’ve started 2026 with back-to-back wins by two-goal margins over Bologna and Parma.

Napoli started 2026 with an impressive 2-0 victory in Rome against Lazio. However, they suffered a major blow last time out, unexpectedly dropping points at home to lowly Verona. Gli Azzurri only salvaged a 2-2 draw thanks to second-half strikes from Scott McTominay and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Probable lineups for Inter vs Napoli

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Akanji, Bastoni, Bisseck, Dimarco, Barella, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Henrique, Thuram, Martinez

Napoli expected lineup: Milinkovic-Savic, Jesus, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Lobotka, McTominay, Di Lorenzo, Elmas, Politano, Hojlund