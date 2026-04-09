There are many MLB matchups between playoff contenders today, and yet so many of those ball games feature haves versus have-nots when it comes to divisional standings.

FanDuel's odds give Philadelphia better than a coin-flip's chance to keep pounding the Mets into a permanent second place, while the Detroit Tigers try to coast into autumn against the urgent New York Yankees.

Learn about more of the the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert’s guide

How to Claim the FanDuel promo Code

FanDuel sign-ups from the U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can receive $300 in bonuses.

Here’s how to claim the offer:

Visit the FanDuel landing page through the link above Verify your details Deposit $5 or more into your sportsbook account Place a $5 wager on any market, with any odds If your bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash Bonus bets must be used within 7 days of being issued

What can you use your FanDuel offer on today?

Today's pro baseball action in the National and American Leagues comes with boosted winnings on any size bets, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook's new promotion for fans of late-summer hardball.

The New York Mets are swiftly changing from a division-title hopeful to a potential Wild Card bid, thanks to what's been a spanking on behalf of NL East rival Philadelphia.

The Phillies go into today's 6:45 p.m. EST first pitch on NBC Sports Philadelphia with a 2-0 series lead over the Mets in a four-game meeting that could essentially seal the deal on a Phils' division crown.

Philadelphia is a (-178) FanDuel moneyline pick to take a 3-0 lead at Citizens Bank Park tonight. Cristopher Sánchez's excellent season record - which some would say comes despite a questionable bullpen - helps the hurler draw (-130) Five Innings odds to procure a midgame lead for the Phils.

Clay Holmes (+136) of the Mets will try to earn the series' first win for his ailing club, coming into the game on a weird sort of cruise control where his outings tend to look much the same. That's not necessarily good news, given Holmes' 2-2 record and 4.32 ERA in his last seven outings.

All in all, the oddsmakers at FanDuel have to be impressed with the starting pitchers in today's Phils versus Mets contest.

The player-prop betting odds on sluggers to hit home runs aren't getting much play at FanDuel Sportsbook, at least compared to some pregame lines on players who have been surpassing the injured Aaron Judge in week-to-week hitting stats.

For instance, Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia leads the day's home run wagering with a skeptical (+340) price. Pete Alonso (+370) and Juan Soto (+480) of the Mets each trail in the market.

The Big Apple isn't bereft of home-field MLB action in the twilight hours. The New York Yankees play host to the AL Central leading Detroit Tigers on YES Network at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time, in a second-of-three matchup of American League teams with similar goals and disparate scenarios.

Detroit's (+142) odds to win this evening's middle match belie the Tigers' 12-2 win over New York in yesterday's opener.

However, the Motor City Kitties' underdog line does reflect how Detroit is just trying to coast to the finish line with what could prove to be an easy divisional title. It's a whole different bag for the Pinstripes (-164), who are trying to catch up to Toronto in the AL East.

Given how differently today's two starting hurlers have been faring, perhaps the Tigers should feel complimented to not be (+250) underdogs at Yankee Stadium.

Carlos Rodón is a (-145) pick in the Five Innings Bet at FanDuel after racking up an impressive 16-7 record thus far in 2025. Jack Flaherty, the Tigers' opposing starter, has limped to a 2-7 record in his last 15 outings.

More information on the FanDuel promo code