England's national team has roared through UEFA qualifying to secure red-carpet status in the 2026 World Cup. How do the odds look at FanDuel today, as the Three Lions prepares to visit Serbia?

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FanDuel sign-ups from the U.S. sports betting states of AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can receive $300 in bonuses.

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What can you use your FanDuel offer on today?

The FanDuel Sportsbook bonus offer provides newly registered users with additional winnings ahead of this afternoon’s 2026 World Cup qualifying game between host Serbia and visiting England.

You can find previews of Burkina Faso versus Egypt in Africa's World Cup qualifying at Goal today, which is amusing, because they might as well be previewing Serbia versus England. In each case, an underdog is hosting a favorite that's standing just above the home team atop a group table, in this case UEFA's Group K.

Serbia's match in hand helps to solidify second place below the unbeaten English side. Yet, it can scramble the FanDuel odds when teams are this plum successful.

England's odds to defeat Serbia, for a match in Belgrade at 2:45 p.m. today on Paramount, are not as waylaid by circumstances as Egypt's weird and not-so-wide goal spread at Burkina Faso.

Three Lions is a bright (-132) moneyline pick to take three points from the Serbians, although the Brits' broad command of Group K is beginning to show up in player-prop odds at sites like FanDuel.

For instance, it would be customary to have a few more UK strikers leading the prop odds over an opposing team at close to (+400) moneyline prices, but Harry Kane's unchanging (+120) line to score at least once is not rivaled by many names before you start to see the Serbian strikers alongside the long-shots from both nations.

Marcus Rashford's (+250) odds to score are matched by Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrović, who has been sensational in the qualifiers thus far.

Like with the Egypt match, the Serbia-England goal total market is balanced below O/U (2.5) tallies. But in this case, it's not because of the pressure on a Cinderella contender to defend well.

England doesn't especially need a win or a goal-differential boost at this point. If Harry Kane can get substituted out for a hangnail, then the O/U lines heed that factor liberally.

Paramount and Disney+ will stream a selection of UEFA's qualifiers at simultaneous 2:45 p.m. EST kickoff times. The story of the FanDuel betting board is that there are lots of live underdogs to be had after outcomes like Slovakia's upset of Germany … but there's no odds that indicate even matchups.

Not even sentimental picks can get UEFA's favorites out of the (-100) to (-200) zone. Ukraine is only priced at (-199) to take three points from 73rd-ranked Azerbaijan.

Austria, Ireland, and Romania are similarly-priced FanDuel bets against Bosnia, Armenia, and Cyprus respectively. Even the rising star of Team Portugal can't do better than a (-220) moneyline to trip Hungary.

France? Oh, you already knew France was an exception, right? Les Bleus odds of (-1500) over Iceland (+2500) reflect the 4-1-0 record that the 2022 World Cup runners-up have against Strákarnir okkar, although the UEFA sides haven't been paired in so much as an exhibition friendly since the 2010s.

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