Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus Bets for Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders

The second-day matches of the Leagues Cup are the Thursday sports highlights. Fanatics is rearing back and firing seeds with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s Cruz Azul and the Seattle Sounders in a key Leagues Cup match in Seattle, kicking off at 10:30pm Et in a late one at Lumen Field.

The Fanatics promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

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How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you.

The offer is only available in NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your FanCash.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

The Leagues Cup has Seattle’s first of three group-stage matches, pitting the MLS squad against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul.

The teams have some history. Cruz Azul beat Seattle 4-1 in the 2025 Champions Cup Round of 16 after a 0-0 draw in Seattle. But the Sounders are tough at home, and will be fired up to hold off an attack-heavy Cruz Azul.

Players to watch Cruz Azul include forward Ángel Sepúlveda, the top scorer in the Concacaf Champions Cup with nine goals. He’s backed by midfielder José Paradela, a recent $10 million signing from Argentina, whose distribution will be a key.

Seattle has forward Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle’s all-time scoring leader, and twins Cristian Roldán and Alex Roldán, who anchor the midfield defense.

The match kicks off at 10:30 p.m. EDT from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Cruz Azul is a +120 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. FSI will televise and MLS Season Pass will stream the contest.

More on the Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers, 21+ and physically present in NJ, MI, PA. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for your first three 3 days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the Rewards each day. Terms apply - see Fanatics Sportsbook app.