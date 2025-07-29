Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonuses for Brazil vs Uruguay

The second semi-finals match of the Copa América Femenina is Tuesday’s sports action highlights. Fanatics is on top of it all with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s Brazil vs. Uruguay in the semi-finals of the Copa América Femenina at 8pm ET tonight.

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First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

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Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

A trip to the Copa América Femenina final on Aug. 2 is at stake for the winner in Tuesday’s match between Brazil and Uruguay. Win the final and you qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Brazil, the four-time defending champion of the tournament, is the overwhelming favorite. But they have vulnerabilities, and if they take a surging Uruguay squad lightly, they could be in for a battle.The Uruguayans conceded just one goal in the group stage, so they will keep Brazil tight in this match.

Uruguay boasts forward Belén Aquino, the squad’s main attacker, creative midfielder Ximena Velazco, and center-back Stephanie Lacoste, the latter leading the defense.

Argentina has captain and forward Marta,who is used off the bench to create some magic, and forward Kerolin, who had a hat-trick in the 6-0 wipeout of Bolivia in the group stage. Also watch forward Luany, who was the player of the match against Bolivia in the group stage.

Oddsmakers have Brazil as a -1000 moneyline favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT from Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito, Ecuador, with FS1 televising and FoxSports.com streaming.

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