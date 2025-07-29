Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Marlins @ Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins in Major League Baseball this evening. Read today's betting preview for the pitching matchup and the moneyline odds from Fanatics Sportsbook.

The Miami Marlins are one of baseball's coolest stories in a very hot summer. Can the Fish overcome a potential mismatch on the mound to keep their momentum going against the St. Louis Cardinals?

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How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook website.

Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Input the details of your personal profile. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window listed above, new users' qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sportsbook betting bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

A new bonus code from Fanatics Sportsbook is your path to winning bets on today's baseball action, including a battle of the NL East versus the NL Central when the Cardinals host the Marlins.

Casual sportsbook users could be shocked by today's cheap odds on the Miami Marlins to win. After all, the Fish are one of Major League Baseball's best underdog stories of summer, having prolonged a hot streak that few thought possible by winning their last four series. Miami is in a series with St. Louis, not the powerhouse of this National League season at just (+18000) World Series odds.

St. Louis is Fanatics Sportsbook's (-164) favorite to win tonight's tilt on Bally Sports Midwest at 7:45 p.m. EST. As is often the case, it's the probable pitching ledger that's the culprit behind betting lines. Kyle Travers of Miami has enhanced his slugging percentage to over .570 in a massive summer, but he'll be batting against 10-4 Cardinals hurler Sonny Gray. SP Sandy Alcántara takes the opposing start for the Marlins, carrying a devilishly ugly 6.66 ERA and a 5-9 record on the campaign.

Miami Marlins gamblers and over-total-runs speculators alike may find the ball game's markets appealing. Gray has fared as poorly as any NL Central hurler over his last two appearances, letting Arizona and San Diego combine for 14 earned runs. Alcantara, by contrast, blanked the San Diego Padres in seven innings of work on July 23, evidence that his form could finally round into shape.

Fanatics offers (+108) odds on over-total picks at O/U (8.5) on the Cardinals-Marlins contest.

Elsewhere on the mound tonight, Justin Verlander's potential swan-song continues when the San Francisco Giants host the scrappy Pittsburgh Pirates at 9:45 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Bay Area. Verlander is a somber 1-8 on the season, but he held the Atlanta Braves scoreless in his last five-inning effort to grab that first win. The Giants are (-162) favorites to win the tussle.

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