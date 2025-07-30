Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Score $250 in Fanatics Sportsbook registration bonuses ahead of tonight's special kickoff at Soldier Field, as the Chicago Fire's grounds host a friendly between Man United and Bournemouth.

It can't be lost on MUFC's youngsters that Bournemouth finished ahead of mighty United on the EPL table last season. But do today's odds suggest that the Cherries brought a stronger lineup to Chicago?

Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code to claim sports bonuses

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternate offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, then only $100 would count towards your registration betting bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The latest Fanatics bonus code offer allows you to place virtually risk-free bets on a set of big-time soccer matchups, including this evening's pair of EFL friendlies at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Manchester United, and three other English Football League titans, have no idea how lucky they are to be playing at Soldier Field on this particular summer eve. Last week was a brutal, broiling heat bath across the Midwest and Rust Belt of the United States, but it's cooling down just in time for Chicago to host two attractive friendlies in pleasant conditions, starting at dinner time today.

West Ham United and Everton F.C. meet in the Premier League Summer Series at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC Peacock. The four-team competition began last weekend in New Jersey, where Man United beat West Ham 2-1 behind a brace from Bruno Fernandes. West Ham's form was solid overall, though, helping the Hammers to favorable (+145) odds to trip the Toffeemen (+165) in the Windy City.

Perhaps inspired by the Club World Cup - or subtle threats from EPL officials - the English top-level teams are fielding way better lineups than they used to bring to the International Champions Cup. Still, there's plenty of room for youngsters in goal-scoring odds in a game without tackling. The highly sought-after French rookie Thierno Barry is a (+185) Fanatics bet to bag for Everton.

Man United goes for a 2-0-0 Summer Series record against Bournemouth in NBC Peacock's next match at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. The Cherries could prove attractive as (+200) picks to win after scoring last weekend's 3-0 win over Everton, which included an unusual 60-40% edge in ball possession. However, the opposing Red Devils' form has improved in each one of its summer friendlies.

Fernandes is only a (+230) Fanatics prop bet to score his third goal of the tournament against the Cherries. Brazilian winger Matheus Cunha (+150) leads speculation on a goal-scorer for MUFC, which draws (+120) moneyline odds to win and (-280) double-chance odds for the kickoff.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer