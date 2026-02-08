Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Patriots v Seahawks for SB 60

Super Bowl LX is here, and the stage is set for a spectacle worthy of the moment. Tonight, the Seattle Seahawks go head-to-head with the six-time champion New England Patriots under the bright lights of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With kickoff set for 6:30 PM ET, two iconic franchises are ready to battle for football immortality.

Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/8/2026

Super Bowl LX just got even bigger. As the Seahawks clash with the Patriots, Fanatics Sportsbook is offering up to $1,000 in FanCash with promo code GOALBONUS, an easy, high-value bonus built for first-timers and seasoned bettors alike.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Claim Your Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app and scan the QR code to get started. Complete your registration and enter promo code GOALBONUS during sign-up. On the day you register, place a wager between $1 and $100 on any market with odds of –500 or longer. Make one qualifying bet per day for up to 10 days. At the end of the promo period, receive up to $1,000 in FanCash, equal to the total of your qualifying wagers. Turn your FanCash into bonus bets and keep the Super Bowl energy rolling.

Note: not withdrawable as cash.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Super Bowl Betting With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Levi’s Stadium becomes the center of the football world on February 8 as the NFL Championship game kicks off at 6:30 PM ET. The Seahawks’ high-powered attack meets the Patriots’ methodical, defense-first approach in a clash where style meets substance and one team walks away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115) | Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Seahawks -4.5 (-115) | Patriots +4.5 (-105) Moneyline: Seahawks (-238), Patriots (+195)

Seahawks (-238), Patriots (+195) Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Expert Fanatics Sportsbook Super Bowl Betting – Patriots vs Seahawks

Super Bowl LX isn't just a game; it's the ultimate stage where the Seahawks and Patriots write their legacies. Fanatics Sportsbook places you on that stage, with markets designed for game-breaking plays, defensive masterclasses, and superstar brilliance. Elevate your experience with these three essential picks for the big night.

Short Odds (Favorite Play): Kenneth Walker III Over 75.5 Rushing Yards (+120)

Seattle’s ground game is built on Walker’s explosive bursts and relentless pace. Against a disciplined Patriots defense, expect the Seahawks to lean on their star running back to set the tone. This pick is a steady, reliable wager for fans who believe Walker’s legs will carry Seattle deep into the night.

Medium Odds (Value Play): Defensive or Special Teams Touchdown to be Scored (+350)

Big games often swing on momentum‑shifting plays, and nothing flips the script faster than a defensive pick‑six or a special teams spark. With both squads boasting opportunistic defenders and dynamic return units, this market offers strong value for bettors looking to cash in on game‑breaking chaos.

Long odds (+1000): First Score is a safety

It’s rare, it’s dramatic, and it’s unforgettable. A safety as the opening score would send shockwaves through Levi’s Stadium and instantly become a Super Bowl legend. At long odds, this is the ultimate thrill‑seeker’s wager—low probability, massive payoff, and pure adrenaline.

Expert Fanatics Super Bowl Fades

First Half Over Total Points 23.5

Fade the First Half Over because early halves of championship games often unfold cautiously, with nerves, conservative play‑calling, and clock‑chewing drives limiting scoring opportunities. The Patriots’ disciplined defense is built to slow tempo and force long possessions, while the Seahawks lean heavily on Kenneth Walker III’s rushing attack, which grinds down the clock. Hitting 24 points in just two quarters would require multiple touchdowns and a field goal against two units designed to bend but not break, making this Over a risky bet better left alone.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs