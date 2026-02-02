Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Timberwolves vs Grizzlies, EPL, & NHL

Sports fans can look forward to a thrilling lineup across three leagues. In the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET, a Western Conference battle with playoff implications.

NBA—Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies, Feb 2, 7:30 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves enter Monday's matchup riding a four-game winning streak and sit at 31-19, while the Memphis Grizzlies struggle at 18-29.

The Timberwolves are installed as 7.5-point road favorites (-110) with the total set at 228.5. Minnesota just handled Memphis 131-114 on Saturday in the first game of this back-to-back set, with Anthony Edwards pouring in 33 points.

The Grizzlies remain severely undermanned—Ja Morant is out with a left elbow issue, having missed 21 games, while Zach Edey has played just 11 games due to ankle issues, and Jaren Jackson Jr., day-to-day with a quad contusion, missed Saturday's game, and his status for tonight is uncertain.

EPL—Sunderland vs Burnley, Feb 2, 3:00 PM ET

Sunderland (-125) remains the only Premier League team yet to lose at home this season with a record of six wins and five draws, though they're coming off a 3-1 defeat at West Ham that extended a stuttering run of just one win in seven league matches.

Burnley (+290) arrive in dire straits, winless in 14 Premier League games but having drawn five of their last seven, including recent 2-2 draws against Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham. The Clarets sit ten points adrift of safety and desperately need victories rather than draws.

The over 2.5 goals (+130) looks appealing at odds-against, as eight of Burnley's ten away matches have featured three or more goals, while Sunderland's home fortress record suggests they'll create chances against the league's leakiest defense.

NHL—Buffalo Sabres vs Florida Panthers, Feb 2, 7:00 PM ET

Buffalo (+110) enters riding an incredible 20-3-1 record since Dec 9, taking victory in their last four road games. Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 28 goals and 56 points and has been especially lethal lately, scoring 15 goals since early December, including a hat trick against Montreal.

The Panthers (-130) are looking to rebound after losing their last three games, and this hosting is crucial for their postseason hopes. The total is set at 6.5 goals, and with Buffalo's recent defensive excellence and both teams combining to average 6.4 goals per game this season, the under (-130) could hold value.

Alex Lyon is expected to start in net for Buffalo, while Sergei Bobrovsky should get the nod for Florida. The Panthers won the last meeting 4-3 in January, but facing this hot Buffalo squad presents a significant challenge, even with home-ice advantage.

