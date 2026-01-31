Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for T-Wolves vs Grizzlies, EPL, & NHL

January 31 is shaping up to be a sports lover’s dream, with drama across three leagues. Under the primetime lights, the NBA takes center stage at 8:00 PM ET as the surging Minnesota Timberwolves lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies in what promises to be a high‑energy showdown.

Earlier in the day, the Premier League features Leeds United as they look to shock Arsenal at 10:00 AM ET in a fiery clash of styles. Later, the NHL serves up a heavyweight battle at 4:00 PM ET when the Winnipeg Jets collide with the Florida Panthers, both chasing momentum in the playoff race.

Download the App: Tap our secure link, scan the QR code, and install instantly. Sign Up: Enter promo code GOALBONUS during registration to activate your rewards. Place Your First Bet: Wager $1+ on any market with odds of –500 or greater the same day you join. Qualify Daily: Keep the action rolling by making one eligible bet each day for your first 10 days. Earn FanCash: At the end of the promo period, collect up to $1,000 in FanCash, equal to your lost qualifying wagers. Redeem: Convert your FanCash into bonus bets to keep the thrill alive (note: FanCash cannot be withdrawn as cash).

EPL—Leeds United vs Arsenal, Jan 31, 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal travel to Elland Road as strong favorites (-190) to beat Leeds, with the draw near +400 and Leeds big underdogs around +600, reflecting the Gunners’ status as Premier League leaders and title contenders.

Leeds United have been unbeaten in several of their last home matches and are comfortable above the relegation zone, but they’ve struggled historically against Arsenal, not winning at Elland Road in years and conceding frequently when they have met.

Arsenal arrive off a mix of Premier League results, maintaining a top-of-the-table position despite a rare league loss, and their attacking firepower under Mikel Arteta — averaging more goals and better defensive solidity than most in the division. Expect Leeds to make it competitive at home, but the odds reflect Arsenal’s clear quality edge and title ambitions in this clash.

NBA—Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies, Jan 31, 8:00 PM ET

The Timberwolves (29-19) travel to face the Grizzlies (18-27) in what should be a tight matchup as the Wolves have a better overall record and Memphis holds home-court advantage.

Minnesota leans on Anthony Edwards’ scoring and Julius Randle’s interior punch, while Memphis, despite key absences like Ja Morant, looks to Jaren Jackson Jr., Cedric Coward, and veteran role players to create balanced scoring and defensive pressure.

Analysts suggest this will be competitive, so the Timberwolves getting points + the total could be appealing if you expect balance and back-and-forth scoring over 48 minutes.

NHL—Winnipeg Jets vs Florida Panthers, Jan 31, 4:00 PM ET

Winnipeg has been up and down recently, rebounding with a 4-3 win over New Jersey, but still inconsistent and outside a comfortable playoff spot. The Jets are led by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, who are key catalysts for goals and playmaking when the Jets generate offense.

Florida, meanwhile, recently edged Winnipeg 2-1 in a shootout with Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell, and Sam Reinhart contributing offensively. The Panthers’ depth scoring and defensive structure (plus home-ice strength) should bring them another victory here.

Goaltending will also be a factor — Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck has been tasked with heavy workloads and has had stretches of strong save numbers, while Florida’s netminders will need to hold firm against Winnipeg’s opportunistic attack.

