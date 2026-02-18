Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Arkansas vs Alabama & UCL

Top-level competition heats up on February 18 with two thrilling matchups. At 7:00 PM ET, college basketball fans can catch the Arkansas Razorbacks facing off against the Alabama Crimson Tide, as both SEC rivals look to secure key wins in high-stakes conference play.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/18/2026

Kick off your action with Fanatics Sportsbook! Use promo code GOALBONUS to earn up to $1,000 in FanCash. Every wager adds extra value, letting you maximize top matchups and chase bigger rewards—risk-free.

Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets

Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US

How to Secure Your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

Download & Dive In – Get into the action fast with Fanatics Sportsbook via our secure link or QR code. Unlock Your Bonus – Enter promo code GOALBONUS and activate your exclusive rewards instantly. Place Your First Bet – Wager $1–$100 at odds of –500 or longer and kickstart your journey to FanCash. Keep the Streak Alive – Bet daily for 10 straight days and watch your rewards grow. Stack Your FanCash – Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your total qualifying wagers. Play, Redeem & Win – Turn your FanCash into bonus bets and take your shot across college basketball, EPL, and all your favorite sports for maximum excitement.

Note: FanCash is not withdrawable as cash.

Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.

Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

UEFA Champions League—FK Qarabag vs Newcastle United, Feb 18, 3:00 PM ET

FK Qarabag host Newcastle United in this UEFA Champions League showdown, with Newcastle listed around -250, favorites on the moneyline, while Qarabag sits near +650, and the draw is priced at approximately +400.

The Magpies bring the clear talent edge and attacking depth, making the straight win the safest angle despite the tough trip to Baku. However, Newcastle’s recent defensive inconsistency away from home makes Both Teams to Score (-120) an appealing secondary market, especially with Qarabag typically aggressive on their home pitch.

The Over 2.5 goals (-135) also carries value if Newcastle pushes for early control in this first-leg setting. Overall, backing Newcastle to win with goals expected on both sides looks like the strongest betting approach.

CBB—Arkansas Razorbacks vs Alabama Crimson Tide, Feb 18, 7:00 PM ET

Alabama is installed as the favorite in this high-octane SEC showdown at Coleman Coliseum, with moneyline prices around Alabama -182 and Arkansas +170, while the line sits near Alabama -4.5 (-110) and the total around 182.5 points on Fanatics.

Both teams rank among the nation’s most explosive offenses, Alabama averaging 91.8 PPG and Arkansas 88.8 PPG, so expect a fast pace and plenty of scoring. Arkansas can hang with anybody when shooting efficiently and has won 6 of 7, but Alabama’s four-game win streak and home-court edge give them a slight upper hand.

A lean toward Alabama to cover or win on the moneyline looks sensible, with the total potentially going Over if both teams hit their offensive rhythm early.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs