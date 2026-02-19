Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $1000 in FanCash for Memphis vs South Florida

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/19/2026
Enter the promo code GOALBONUS and unlock up to $1,000 in FanCash. Every wager builds extra value, turning your bets on top matchups into bigger rewards. Maximize your experience, elevate your returns, and enjoy risk-free action with Fanatics.
- Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code to get sports bonuses
- Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets
- Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US
How to Secure Your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus
- Download & Dive In – Get started quickly through the secure Fanatics Sportsbook link or QR code.
- Unlock Your Bonus – Enter Promo Code GOALBONUS to activate exclusive rewards instantly.
- Place Your First Bet – Wager between $1–$100 at odds of –500 or longer to kick off your FanCash journey.
- Keep the Streak Alive – Place a qualifying wager for 10 consecutive days and watch your rewards grow.
- Stack Your FanCash – Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash based on your qualifying wagers.
- Play, Redeem & Win – Turn FanCash into bonus bets and take your shot across college basketball, EPL, and all your favorite sports.
Note: FanCash is not withdrawable as cash.
Legal Fanatics Sportsbook states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA.
Using your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code
CBB—Memphis Tigers vs South Florida Bulls, Feb 19, 7:00 PM ET
Fanatics lines show the Bulls as strong favorites around −8.5 on the spread (-105), and the Memphis moneyline sits at +315.
South Florida (18-8, 10-3 AAC) leads the league and rides a strong 10-2 home record, averaging an impressive 88.8 PPG this season, while Memphis (12-13, 7-5 AAC) has struggled on the road (just 2-8) and dropped its last outing.
Memphis’ (+315 ML) defense (active with steals) could keep things competitive, but South Florida’s scoring firepower and home-court advantage give them the edge in this matchup, and the high total of 159.5 reflects two efficient offenses likely pushing tempo for much of the night.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code T&Cs
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer
|Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash!
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code
|Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions
|Deposit Required. Paid in promoBets. promoBets wager excluded from returns. New Customers Only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, NC, OH, TN, and VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in promoBets if your qualifying bet loses.