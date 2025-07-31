Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 for Yankees vs Rays

Registering baseball gamblers from across the United States can score $1000 in Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses ahead of today's MLB hardball slate, starting with the Yankees and Rays series closer.

The Tampa Bay Rays season could be falling apart at Yankee Stadium. Fanatics Sportsbook odds, however, give Tampa a fighting chance to draw level with the New York Yankees in today's series-closing contest. Find the Bronx Bombers' odds for today's game on scroll below.

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How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click onto the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan your QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Submit the details of your personal profile. Read and accept the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Every day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers which were settled for a loss will then be credited as Fanatics FanCash. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer can be utilized to place bets on a series closer at Yankee Stadium, in addition to twilight baseball and late-night contests in Cincinnati and Seattle respectively.

The New York Yankees are trying to bury at least one division rival under the rubble of a sub-.500 record. Tampa Bay began this week's four-game stint in the Bronx with a 4-2 victory, then lost two in a row to the potent Pinstripes to sink two games below the waterline, three games behind in the Wild Card race. The Yankees smell blood prior to today's series closer on YES Network at 1:05 p.m. EST.

Strangely enough, Fanatics Sportsbook odds give the Tampa Bay Rays more than a fighting chance to tie the series 2-2, or at least they reflect the utter desperation of Tampa's sagging lineup. The Rays are currently even-odds picks to win against the Yankees' cautious moneyline odds of (-118).

Aaron Judge is missing from the game's projected lineup and its home-run prop bets, due to a flexor strain that will knock Judge out of the Yankees' batting order for at least a week. Healthy teammate Giancarlo Stanton is the betting action leader in the dingers department at (+285) home run odds. Standard O/U lines of (8.5) total runs indicate that Stroman's form is better than his 6.09 ERA.

The Cincinnati Reds host the Atlanta Braves in a 7:10 p.m. EST twilight game on MLB Network, hoping to stay in touch with a "Watson and Nicklaus"-worthy duel between Chicago and Milwaukee for an NL Central championship. Cincinnati (-162) goes into the series opener at 4-2 on its current home stand. Cincinnati's starting pitcher Andrew Abbott is 8-1 with 95 Ks and a 2.09 ERA.

MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh is a (+250) prop bet to slug his 42nd homer of the year when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at 10:40 p.m. EST on Root Sports Midwest. However, the ball game's O/U number is at just (7.5) total runs. The AL West rivals are carrying identical 57-52 records into a series that could determine who commands the Wild Card race and who doesn't.

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