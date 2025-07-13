Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for Club World Cup Final

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets ahead of the Cub World Cup final, Chelsea vs PSG, set for 3:00pm ET today.

The Club World Cup finals are riveting the eyes of the soccer world on the swamps of New Jersey on Sunday. Fanatics will be rooting right alongside you with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

It’s Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. in a battle for all the Club World Cup marbles.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

A field of 32 teams at the start is now down to PSG vs. Chelsea in the finals on Sunday, a battle for international glory and the top share of a billion-dollar prize pool.

PSG wiped out a surprisingly docile Real Madrid by 4-0 in the scorching heat of the semifinals. PSG has five clean sheets in their six matches at the 2025 Club World Cup while beating such powers as Bayern Munich along the way.

Chelsea has had an easier path to the finals, beating Brazil’s Fluminense 2-0, and had a loss to Brazil’s Flamengo in the group stage. But they also have a formidable defense, with three shutouts in the series.

The final day is expected to again be brutally hot and humid, with temperatures in the 80s alongside high humidity.

Oddsmakers have installed PSG as a -165 favorite, with a 3.5 goals over/under. Chelsea is currently -380. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT, with TBS, TNT and DAZN handling television and streaming. Other streaming providers that carry TBS and TNT may have the game as well.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

